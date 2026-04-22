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Vincent Assafuah’s Wife, Dr Charis, Turns Inspirational Speaker, Encouraging the Downhearted
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Vincent Assafuah’s Wife, Dr Charis, Turns Inspirational Speaker, Encouraging the Downhearted

by  Magdalene Larnyoh
3 min read
  • Dr Charis, the wife of Old Tafo MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, shared a message with those feeling sad and downhearted
  • The car dealer shared some tips on what those feeling sad can do so they no longer feel empty and downhearted
  • Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

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Dr Charis, the medical professional who recently married New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has motivated people who claim to feel downhearted.

The beautiful MP's wife encouraged those feeling sad to check their relationship with their God and work on it.

Dr Charis, Vincent Assafuah, Old Tafo MP, MP's wife, Motivational speaker, Parliament in Ghana, Downhearted people.
Vincent Assafuah’s Wife, Dr Charis, motivates people feeling downhearted. Photo credit: @dr.charis_1/Instagram & Kessben TV/Facebook
Source: UGC

In a TikTok video, Dr Charis attributed many people feeling downhearted to their ignoring or forsaking the God in whom they believe.

The car dealer encouraged everyone to have a relationship with God, and that will address the downheartedness and emptiness they feel.

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"You keep saying: 'I'm not happy, I'm sad.' It's because you have not prayed in a month. You have not studied your Bible in a long while."
"You don't even know where your Bible is. 'I don't know my purpose in life, it's like something is off.' Go to your roots and ground yourself. You are just walking about."

Vincent Assafuah marries Dr Charis

On Saturday, March 7, 2026, the Old Tafo MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, married Dr Charis in a private ceremony at Nkoranza in the Bono East Region.

The ceremony was attended by close family members, friends and senior members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Henry Nana Boakye, among others.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Dr Charis' advice stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Dr Charis on TikTok. Read them below:

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Ann’s Beauty Lounge(wigcaps) said:

"The emptiness that comes with spiritual weakness is incomparable 🥺there’s proof the word carries power."

Sika Evergreen🥰😍🌹 wrote:

"That one, sis."

_akorfadaazy🇬🇭🇩🇪 said:

"I felt it recently, and I went to church yesterday. Case closed😂😂."

Odumgya wrote:

"You are talking to me 🙏. Medaase 🙏."

Kate said:

"You are right. You are talking to me."

Akosuaboahemaa wrote:

"The movie 'Brothers in Arms' has taught me to always go to my roots. I feel a lot calmer ever since I watched that movie🥰."

@Obuasihemaa_Official.🌹🌹💋💋 said:

"Hello, Dr Charis, where have you been? We have missed you so much with comedy and lifestyle tips."

DiY Giftings & Events wrote:

"Thank you, Lord, for this message. I needed it."

Flexzynash said:

"Absolutely, sis, you have said it all."

Miss pretty🦋 wrote:

"The way I feel you erhh you're so real🥰."

Ms Afriyie said:

"I’ve seen this video three times today. I’m convinced it’s for me😂."

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Epitina wrote:

"Talk to me directly 😩."

Kobby Sam said:

"You've really moved my spirit. Thank you."
Dr Charis, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, NPP MP, Lopez, Ghanaian TikToker, Politician's wife.
Vincent Assafuah and Dr Charis enjoy a football game at Old Trafford on their honeymoon. Photo credit: @ekow_vincent & @dr.charis_1/Instagram
Source: UGC

Vincent Assafuah and wife go on honeymoon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo, and his wife went on their honeymoon and were seen enjoying a football game at Old Trafford.

The couple got married on Saturday, March 7, 2026, in a private ceremony at Nkoranza in the Nkoranza South Municipal of the Bono East Region.

Ghanaians on social media who watched the lovely video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the love between the two.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

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