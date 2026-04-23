The last message of Sally Benson, a popular Kumasi beautician, has emerged, adding another layer to her tragic death that has caught attention

Earlier reports have indicated that the CEO of Sally's Touch Up was assaulted by his boyfriend, Francis Arthur, leading to her passing

The last post of the beautician before her untimely death has stirred emotions on social media, with Ghanaians sharing heartfelt messages

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A new update concerning the death of Sally Benson has emerged as her last message has resurfaced.

Last message of the CEO of Sally’s Touch Up resurfaces after her tragic death, sparking outrage online. Image credit: @sallytouchup

Source: TikTok

The popular influencer in Kumasi first went viral on social media after reports indicated that her death was a result of an assault by her boyfriend, Francis Arthur.

Arthur, a 48-year-old businessman, is alleged to have beaten Sally Benson, his girlfriend of over 10 years, over a domestic dispute, triggered by suspicions of infidelity.

Police say Sally, along with a female friend, went to Arthur's residence in Ayigya-Maxima after learning that another woman had visited him. When Arthur returned home and was confronted, a heated altercation broke out. According to Joy News, Chief Inspector Samuel Agyare said Arthur allegedly repeatedly assaulted Benson during the confrontation.

She collapsed and was rushed to KNUST Hospital in her own vehicle, driven by Arthur, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Her body has since been deposited at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

A TikTok video of Sally Benson is below:

Sally Benson's last message before death

According to a report by Gossip24tv's Clement Nana Asamoah, the CEO of Sally's Touch Up was battling "bréast cancer" before her death, which was no news to her followers.

In a post on her official TikTok page on April 13, which is believed to have been shared two days before her tragic passing, the beautician disclosed that she had allegedly survived the cancer.

“Survival, brèast cancer,” her post read.

What many thought was a breakthrough for the beautician turned out to be her last message to her fans.

The fans of Sally Benson have flooded the comments section of her last post to mourn her.

The TikTok post of Sally Benson's last moment on the internet is below:

Reactions to Sally Benson's last post

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments of fans, and below are some of the reactions. Mother Lina wrote:

“Please, someone should tell me it’s a lie. Oh, so this was her last moment with us.”

Fearless Scott wrote:

“Jesus 😭💔 who will do my hair for me.”

Hafsa Razak wrote:

“So this post was just 2days ago, hmm life is unpredictable 💔.”

Comfort wrote:

“Oh, Sally😭😭😭😭😭😭😭My sweetest Sally. May God keep your soul😭. I'm so sad.”

Spendylove wrote:

“I don't know you my dear nanso kafra wai, no young life should experience death la, Oh El-Roi have mercy upon our souls 🙏🙏🙏.”

Baddies wrote:

“Herrrr this is serious oooo this too sad rest in peace, such a good soul.”

Ghanaian transgender personality Angela Coleman, popularly known as Madina Broni, dies. Image credit: Madina Broni

Source: Instagram

Popular transgender Madina Broni dies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian transgender personality Angela Coleman, popularly known as Madina Broni, had died.

Born Prince Coleman, she rose to fame in the late 2010s and was often compared to Nigerian internet personality Bobrisky as she publicly documented her transition journey.

Tributes poured in across social media, with many expressing grief and heartbreak over her sudden passing and celebrating her bold personality.

Source: YEN.com.gh