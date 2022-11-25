Popular investigative reporter Anas Aremeyaw Anas has fought off claims that he engages in blackmail and extortion

He said the claims are just attempts by the corrupt people in society to paint a different picture of him in the minds of the Ghanaian public

In a statement he said the spurious allegations have been made against him because of his latest work, "Galamsey Economy"

Mask-wearing investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has fought back allegations of extortion and blackmail brought against him following his latest exposé, "Galamsey Economy".

In a release he issued as the CEO of the private investigation powerhouse, Tiger Eye PI, Anas said the allegations constitute an attempt to mudsling him by people against the documentary. The documentary sought to expose the pervasive rot in the economy.

"These allegations are imagined and fabricated, with no basis in reality. Tiger Eye PI notes, that, these are antics by the perpetrators of corruption and their collaborators, to distract from the facts of our recent exposé. It also merits the question: why do such allegations only surface when there is an exposé?" he quizzed.

The ace investigative journalist has asked people with credible evidence of all the negative allegations of extortion, land grabbing and other criminal activities to come forward and expose him.

"It's interesting that whenever these claims are made, those alleging fail to mention specific names nor produce evidence to buttress their claims. They don't also take bold steps to report such things to the law enforcement agencies for them to be dealt with per law," he defended himself in the statement.

He argued that the timing of the allegations should make it clear to the public that they have been merely fabricated to tarnish his works.

He blamed his arch-enemy the member of parliament for Assin Central for the governing NPP Kennedy Agyapong as the champion of the spurious allegations that seeks to derail his effort to expose corruption officials.

The "Galamsey Economy" documentary has led to the sacking of the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry and allegations of corruption captured in the report referred to the Special Prosecutor for further probe.

Anas is recognised the world over for his bold but risky journalism that uses a team of private investigators, hidden cameras and other secret mechanisms to expose rot in Ghana and in other African countries.

Anas: Three Prominent Media Persons Who Have Criticised "Galamsey Economy”

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that three Ghanaians respected for their insights in credible journalism have voted down the contents of "Galamsey Economy".

According to them, the investigative documentary lack credibility and was deceptive for the most part.

Professor Kwesi Yankah, Elizabeth Ohene and Sulemana Braimah are united in their view that the documentary failed the test of ethical and truthful journalism.

