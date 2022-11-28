Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has become the first high ranking government official to react to the news of the death of Cardinal Richard Baawobr

Dr Bawumia posted on Facebook that Cardinal Baawobr's death was saddening and "a big loss to Ghana"

Cardinal Baawobr died on Sunday, November 27, 2022 shortly after undergoing a successful heart surgery

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has described the death of Cardinal Richard Baawobr at The Vatican as a big loss for the country.

L-R: Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia and Cardinal Richard Baawobr. Source: UGC/@mbawumia

In a Facebook post Dr Bawumia, who has a good relationship with the Catholic Church, said he is deeply saddened by the death of the Cardinal.

“I convey my condolences to his immediate family, Wa Diocese, and the Roman Catholic Church at large. This is a big loss to Ghana,” he posted.

How Ghanaian Cardinal With Heart Problems Died At The Vatican

The Ghanaian priest at the Vatican died suddenly on Sunday, November 27, 2022 after a heart surgery.

According to a statement issued by Father André-Léon Simonart, Secretary General of the General Curia of the Missionaries of Africa (White Fathers), the late Cardinal was taken by ambulance from the Generalate to the Gemelli Hospital at 5.45pm and his death was announced in the evening around 6.25pm.

"May Richard rest in the peace of his Lord whom he so generously served. On behalf of the bereaved Society. Our prayer and our thoughts go also to his family, to his diocese, his fellow bishops, to all his friends and acquaintances," the statement said.

Cardinal Baawobr was born in 1959 and joined the Society of Missionaries of Africa (White Fathers) in 1981.

As a religious, he took the missionary oath on 5 December 1986 at St Edward's College, London, and was ordained a priest in Ghana on 18 July 1987.

Ghana's Richard Baawobr Was Elected Head of the Catholic Church in Africa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Richard Kuuia Baawobr was elected president of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) in August this year.

The new position makes him the first Ghanaian head of SECAM in the 53-year history of the establishment.

His Eminence Baawobr was made a Cardinal on May 29 and was installed officially on August 27, 2022.

