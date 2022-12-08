Social media has been inundated with short, amateur videos of thick smoke billowing out of the Bank of Ghana headquarters in Accra.

Details are scanty but some of the videos show firefighters and armed personnel from the Ghana Police Service entering the headquarters.

The Bank of Ghana has tweeted amid the viral videos that the report of a fire outbreak at its headquarters are untrue.

"As a public facility, routine fire drill is necessary for testing the efficiency and preparedness of the Bank’s safety systems to manage emergencies like fires, and inculcate in the staff of the Bank fire safety evacuation procedures," the BoG tweeted.

But this has not stopped Ghanaians on social media from making funny and even sarcastic comments about the videos.

Here are a few comments from netizens compiled by YEN.com.gh from Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

@MmoaNkoaaa said there is something sinister about the timing of the fire at the central bank HQ:

"This Fire outbreak at Bank Of Ghana de3 something go dey inside p33,them go come tell we them lose some important documents so make we allow them to borrow money again."

Muftawu Nabila Abdulai, tweeting @Muftawu_Nabila asked:

"Is the Bank of Ghana on fire? Eiii."

For some netizens, it was time to share memes:

TrollAllCelebs, tweeting @TrollAllCelebs shared the following:

"Bank of Ghana calculating the amount they lost to the fire and triple it before they tell Ghanaians."

General Marcus! tweeting @marcusadampah is among those who feel the timing of the fire is suspicious:

"Suddenly, fire outbreak at Bank of Ghana? Okoro, you dey see what I dey see?"

Mawuvi Ernest, tweeting @MawuviErnest feels the fire is yet another example of corruption in high places.

"Fire outbreak at Bank of Ghana a while ago.. If you don't fear NPP errrrr... They are crooks and thieves.. They will do everything in power."

KUDI tweeting @tin_kudi also said the fire at the central bank HQ could not be mere coincidence:

"I Hear Bank of Ghana is on fire. What a coincidence when IMF came to pay them a visit. Ghana is truly a shi* hole."

This video by journalist Felix Anim-Appau showed armed security personnel entering the Bank of Ghana headquarters:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh