The FDA has warned the Ghanaian public about a contaminated eyedrop product that could find its way into the country

The FDA has disclosed in a statement dated March 23, 2023, that Ezricare Artificial Tear s and Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears have caused blindness in 8 people and killed 3 in the US

FDA said while it has authorised the products to be sold on the Ghanaian market, Ghanaians should remain vigilant and stay away from using them

Ghana's Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued an emergency alert over two foreign eyedrop brands wreaking havoc in the United States.

The FDA has said in a statement issued on Thursday, March 23, 2023, that the two brands of eyedrops, Ezricare Artificial Tears and Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears.

The Authority disclosed that the two eyedrop brands have been linked to the death of three people and vision loss in eight others.

Already the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has classified the incident as an outbreak and the manufacturer of the two types of eyedrops, Global Pharma, has already recalled the products from the US markets.

"The products are not registered with Ghana FDA. Therefore, they should not be available on the Ghanaian market. However, the FDA advises the public who may be in possession of these dr@gs through other means to immediately stop using the recalled products, Ezricare Artificial Tears and Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears, and submit them to any of the FDA offices nationwide," the FDA said in the statement.

The FDA wants anyone who has used the products that have been recalled and is experiencing any adverse effects to quickly reach out to a health professional.

