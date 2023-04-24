Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has reacted to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's response to his allegations about character assassination

Prof Frimpong-Boateng said in a statement dated Sunday, April 23, 2023, that he didn't expect Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to own up to his wrongdoing

The former minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation advised the Information Minister to conduct himself well in political office because power is fleeting

Former minister Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has reacted to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's response to the allegations in his damaging report on illegal mining in Ghana leaked to the public.

Among other things, Prof Frimpong-Boateng said in his explosive report that Oppong Nkrumah had teamed up with other top government officials involved in illegal mining to bring him down and make the fight against illegal mining unsuccessful.

Oppong-Nkrumah denied the claims as unfounded and disappointing. The report had been submitted to the Chief of Staff some two years ago.

However, the former Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), has hit back. In a statement dated Sunday, April 23, 2023, Prof Frimpong-Boateng said he did not expect the information minister to accept any wrongdoing.

"You have denied what I wrote and that is normal. Very few people in your position will own up to their wrongdoings," Prof Frimpong-Boateng said.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng advises Oppong Nkrumah

Without touching on the responses by Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to his damaging allegations, the renowned heart surgeon advised the information minister about how he must conduct himself in political office.

" Now I will advise you as my son, just as I do my children. After all, you are the same age as my 4th born son...My advice is, always remember that political power is both short-lived and effervescent," he said.

The former minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation said in two years' time the information minister may no longer be in government and that is when he would experience the real world as former high-profile political powerholders do.

He told Oppong Nkrumah to do his work diligently and avoid all "coded and evil tactics."

