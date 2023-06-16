During the Youth Ministry Week celebration by the Church of Pentecost, a male youth wore a female attire

The Church of Pentecost has condemned this act, arguing that it does not glorify God

A communique issued said that the legitimacy of the member who did that must be questioned

The Church of Pentecost has condemned and distanced itself from the youth member who wore female attire for the thanksgiving service of their Youth Ministry Week.

In a communique, the Youth Ministry Director, Apostle Ebenezer Hagan, congratulated the church’s young members for a successful celebration and their creativity through which they honoured God and the church,

Apostle Ebenezer Hagan, however, said the Church of Pentecost is against the inappropriate use of its souvenirs and paraphernalia.

“We, however, stand opposed to its unacceptable use, such as in this flier where a male seems to have sown a female’s dress out of it and has worn the same. We unequivocally condemn such use, as it may connote other meanings, whether intended or unintended. While the legitimate membership of the one who used it in such an unacceptable way is in question, we in no unreserved terms condemn it.”

The Apostle stated further that as Christians, everything they do must glorify God, and “this surely does not bring glory to God, and so it meets our outright condemnation.”

However, a communique issued by the Youth Ministry Directorate of the Church expressed its opposition to the inappropriate use of their paraphernalia in this particular instance.

This incident came to light after a flier showing a male wearing a dress made from the Youth Ministry’s materials surfaced online. Netizens had varied opinions on the photo.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user who goes by the name @Ebenezer_Peegah accused the church of discrimination.

“The church is doing what they do best: prejudice and discrimination. It's so shameful that they have now set him up to be vilified publicly,” he said.

