Aisha Huang says it is never true that she or her firm was ever involved in illegal mining in the Ashanti Region

She told the court that evidence adduced against her by the state that she was involved in galamsey are all false

This was after the state presented 11 witnesses on Monday, July 10, 2023, who all testified to her involvement in illegal mining in the Ashanti Region

Aisha Huang has told the court that the widely held claim that she and her firm are involved in illegal mining is false.

In her witness statement in the ongoing criminal trial, the Chinese woman who has been nicknamed Galamsey Queen says that her firm has not even engaged in any mining activities and does not have a mining licence.

She maintains that the state's evidence to back the charge of illegal mining, known popularly as galamsey, is false.

Witnesses presented by the state prosecution are false

According to a Citi News report, the state presented 11 witnesses on Monday, July 10, 2023, who all testified to her involvement in illegal mining in the Ashanti Region.

The witnesses said she was mining illegally in gold-rich areas in the Amansie South District of the region.

But Ms Huang, who returned to Ghana under dubious circumstances after her repatriation in 2018 is facing charges of engaging in illegal mining.

Aisha Huang's fined GH¢10,800

Already Ms Huang's son Huang Lei has been fined GH¢10,800 by the court after he pleaded guilty to charges of remaining in Ghana after the expiration of his permit.

He also pleaded to unlawful possession of ammunition and the possession of forged official documents.

Aisha Huang confesses she entered Ghana illegally

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Aisha Huang confessed in court that she entered Ghana illegally after many months of denial,

The Chinese woman has, meanwhile, told the court that she still stands by her position that she did not mine illegally as held by state prosecutors.

The court has since convicted her for admitting to entering Ghana illegally but deferred sentencing.

How Chinese re-entered Ghana and secured Ghana card

Also, details of how Aisha Huang re-entered the country after she was expelled for a string of offences emerged in September 2022.

In court, it was revealed that she illegally entered Ghana through Togo, Ghana's neighbour to the east.

She also obtained a non-resident Ghana card ID under a new name, Huang En.

