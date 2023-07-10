A Ghanaian man in the US has been arrested after he shot two family members in an incident that has shocked his community

The Ghanaian man who was arrested is 24 years old and has been identified as Caleb Boateng by reports coming from the US

Boateng was shot in the shoulder by police after he barricaded himself in his house which led to a 13-hour standoff

A Ghanaian man in the US was arrested on Friday, July 7, after shooting two of his family members.

The incident in Worcester, Massachusetts also involved a standoff, according to police in the area.

Caleb Boateng was arrested after a long stand-off with police. Source: Facebook/@Masslive

The suspect, identified as Caleb Boateng, aged 24, was shot in the shoulder by police during the operation to arrest him.

Multiple reports from the US indicate that Boateng barricaded himself inside a Worcester home and fired at police.

The Worcester Police Hostage Negotiation Team and mental health clinicians were sent in to handle the situation.

No fatalities in shooting incident

Police said the wounded family members managed to escape and were taken to a nearby hospital, with no other casualties.

“He fired rounds at the officers, thankfully not striking any of them. At that point, he ran back into the house.”

Local media spoke to one of Caleb’s friends, Abdul Adam, who said he was shocked by Boateng’s actions.

The standoff with police eventually lasted about 13 hours, according to police in the area.

“I never thought one day he would be like that. He’s a cool guy... everybody loved him," said Adam.

Ghanaian ties in Worcester

Worcester is known to have a very strong Ghanaian community.

Ghanaians in the area were even allowed to raise the Ghana flag over the City Hall in celebration of Ghana's 60th Independence Day.

More recently, YEN.com.gh reported on dancehall artiste Shatta Wale being honoured with the ‘Key to the City of Worcester’.

Actor Abraham Attah has also received the Key to the City of Worcester for his contribution to the arts.

