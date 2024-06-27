The family of a deceased miner attacked the staff of the Suhum Government Hospital, blaming them for the death of their relative

They said had it not been for the negligence of the hospital staff and their delay in referring him to the Eastern Regional Hospital he would have survived

The assault has left the nurses traumatised

The family members of a deceased miner have wreaked havoc on the staff of the Suhum Government Hospital for allegedly causing the death of their relative.

The irate family allegedly stormed the hospital’s emergency ward on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, and proceeded to assault any health professional they could lay their hands on with sliding windows.

The deceased's family says the nurses were negligent. Source: Adomonline.

Source: Getty Images

The entire incident ensued after the deceased, a 29-year-old miner, got involved in a car accident on Wednesday close to the Top Oil fuel station in Suhum while on his way to Anyinam from Accra.

Following the accident, he was immediately rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital, where he was responding to treatment for a while and suddenly died while still on admission.

A family member told Channel One that their deceased relative was well and chatty when he arrived to meet him at the hospital.

He said, following a scan, it was discovered that the deceased had a deep fracture on his thigh and would need immediate attention. He said he was told to get a hospital card to allow treatment to start on the injured man.

He noted that while still getting the card, another relative he was with rushed to come to tell him that his brother’s condition had taken a turn for the worse and was now being fitted with an oxygen mask to aid his breathing.

The hospital staff had informed him that due to his brother’s condition, they would refer him to the Eastern Regional Hospital and had even called an ambulance.

However, before he could be transported away, he died.

The family of the deceased accused the hospital staff of negligence, leading to the death of their relative, citing their delay in referring him to the Eastern Regional Hospital for lifesaving treatment.

According to a security guard at the hospital, a pick-up truck arrived shortly after, and two gentlemen got down.

One of the gentlemen rushed into the hospital and, with the rest of the family members already in the emergency ward, allegedly started indiscriminately attacking nurses and other healthcare workers.

They reportedly destroyed several items in the hospital, too.

The timely intervention of the Suhum Police District Command prevented the assault from escalating any further.

The police are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, nurses at the hospital say they are traumatised by the ordeal.

Ashanti Region NSS boss abuses nurse at Manhyia

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ashanti Region NSS Boss, Alex Opoku-Mensah, verbally abused a nurse at the Manhyia District Hospital in an audio recording.

The National Service Scheme, NSS, suspended Opoku-Mensah in a statement on Thursday despite his apology.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) gave the NSS a 72-hour ultimatum to dismiss him, or they would lay down their tools.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh