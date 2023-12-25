Like every year in Ghanaian politics, there were a number of scandals that brought controversy and embarrassment to the government. YEN.com.gh looks back at some scandals that kept Ghanaians talking in 2023.

Cecilia Dapaah corruption scandal

Former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah faced public scrutiny for alleged corruption after losing $1 million, €300,000, and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis said to have been stolen by her house helps. The scandal eventually led to her resignation.

Cecilia Dapaah has been accused of massive corruption. Source: Facebook/Ministry of Information

Source: Facebook

Investigators also tracked $5 million GH¢48 million moving through Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts. It was also reported that the Special Prosecutor found $590,000 and GH¢2.7 million in cash while searching Dapaah's Abelemkpe residence.

At a point, the Special Prosecutor seized her money and froze accounts estimated to total about GH¢2.83 million as part of the ongoing investigation into corruption and corruption-related activities.

US law enforcement agency FBI also joined the fray and began investigations into the embattled former sanitation minister.

Alleged plot to undermine IGP Dampare

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare was at the centre of a media storm after some leaked audios suggested a plot to oust him.

In one of the leaks, officers were heard lobbying for political support to remove Dampare. The leak also claimed that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia disliked the IGP.

These leaks led to the setting up of a parliamentary committee to probe the matter in which the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, Supt Georg Lysander, Supt George Asare, Supt Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and COP George Alex Mensah, all who were captured in the leak, appeared.

Dampare also appeared before the committee and denied allegations levelled against him. COP Mensah, for example, accused Dampare of being the worst IGP and orchestrating the leaked tape saga.

The IGP also said he would not bear a grudge against the police officers who made allegations against him and offered them forgiveness.

Meek Mill video shoot at Jubilee House

After performing at the Afronation Concert in Ghana in December 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo invited American rapper Meek Mill to the Jubilee House.

Days after the visit, on January 8, the rapper released a music video on Instagram with explicit lyrics, which was shot at the Jubilee House.

This prompted anger from Ghanaians and calls for heads to roll from some politicians.

On January 9, Meek Mill apologised for the video, saying it was not in any way meant to disrespect Ghanaians or the Presidency.

The Kitchen Scandal

The MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, alleged that Gabby Otchere-Darko was trying to take GH¢187,356,969.55 from state coffers illegally.

Otchere-Darko's law firm, Africa Legal Associates, represented West Blue and was contracted to provide a National Single Window System in 2015.

Otchere-Darko denied allegations that he was masterminding the illegal plan to get the state to pay over GH¢187 million to West Blue.

Gabby Otchere-Darko (L) and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (R). Source: Source: Facebook/@SamuelOkudzetoAblakwa/@GabbyOtchere-Darko

Source: UGC

According to Gabby, the claims were spurious and aimed at castigating him for legitimately offering legal advice to a private firm due to his relations with the president.

He also said money West Blue was trying to reclaim only represented arrears owed by the finance ministry and Ghana Revenue Authority for work done under the National Single Window and Integrated Risk Management System Contract in August 2015.

Raid on UTV studios by NPP supporters

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) was in the news for the wrong reason after some of its supporters tried to accost Kwame A Plus at U TV studios, where we were appearing on the United Showbiz program e.

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service arrested 16 people for storming the studios of UTV on October 7.

The police said the Despite Media Group and the Ministry of Information made a complaint to them. A video of the incident went viral online, sparking widespread condemnation from observers. The NPP, however, distanced itself from the conduct of its members.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh