ECG has released a statement regarding the recent power outages in the country

It said that the county now had a stable power supply hence people experiencing power outages should know it is a localized fault

Many people who reacted to the announcement shared varied opinions on the release by the ECG

The Electricity Company has provided an update on the power outage situation the county has been experiencing Ghanaians for weeks now.

In a post on Facebook, the power distribution company, as part of its Easter message to Ghanaians, apologised for any any inconvenience that the weeks of power outages may have caused.

It announced that the country now had a stable power supply and hence urging people still facing power cuts to note that it was due a localised fault.

"The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform our cherished customers and the general public that we have a stable national power supply (stable national grid).

Any customer who is currently experiencing power outage is due to a localised fault. Please call our contact centre on 0302 611611 (also available on whatsapp) or report on our social media handles (ECGghOfficial) for immediate action to fix the outage and restore power supply.We are sorry for the inconvenience, and we wish you a happy Easter."

At the time of writing the report, the post by the ECG had raked in over 1000 likes and 800 comments.

Ghaanains react to the anouncement by the ECG

Many people who took to the comment section of the post expressed unhappiness over the power outages in recent times.

Manoagbe Manoagbe commented:

So my light that went out about an hour ago was due to a localised fault?

Kofi Gaza indicated:

Nungua S.D.A and its environs we don’t have stable voltage you can’t even use Air condition not to talk of fan the fan unless you put at highest speed you guys should come change the transformer Electricity Company of Ghana Limited

Esewonumafe Godwin Kumedzro commented:

If it is a localised fault they should pick their calls and update us pls. For two days now no light @ Tema New Town, From the Police Station down to Bankuman.

Kenny Gabs GH indicated:

Kasoa Nyanyano and environs experience daily power outages like twice a day or even more. Thank you guys that it is not our right to enjoy electricity.. God dey see us all...

ECG boss stops attending public events

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama, the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), says he has stopped attending public events.

He said that attendees often glance at him when the lights go off, attributing such instances to ECG, even though the cause might be insufficient meter credit.

He told Peace FM that there was the need for consumers to check their meters before blaming ECG for outages.

