Richard Jakpa has defended his decision to record his private conversation with Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame

The recording captures a conversation between Dame and Richard Jakpa over a case concerning a financial loss of €2.37 million to the state

Jakpa had said the Attorney General had pressured him to provide testimony he felt was false

The third accused person in the ongoing ambulance trial, Richard Jakpa, has defended his decision to record his private conversation with Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame, sparking a scandal.

Jakpa, a businessman, justified his actions by saying he was effectively reporting a potential crime because he felt the Attorney-General had breached the law.

He also told the press that the New Patriotic Party's claims that the recording was doctored were unfounded.

“We had a private conversation, and it is a conversation that leads to committing crimes, so it can no longer be private. It becomes a crime against the states.

“So that private claim is neither here nor there. There must be justice, and I am here seeking justice.”

Dame faced calls to resign after the National Democratic Congress released a 16-minute recording as proof Dame allegedly tried to coerce a witness against Forson in the ambulance case.

The controversy began when Jakpa testified in court that he had been pressured to provide testimony detrimental to Forson. He said the attorney general had been calling him at odd hours.

According to the NDC, the tape substantiates Jakpa’s claims and raises serious questions about the Attorney General's conduct in this high-profile case.

Forson, who became minority leader in January 2023, has been accused of causing the state financial loss of €2.37 million.

The case concerns a government deal to purchase 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016 when Forson was the deputy finance minister.

Godfred Dame breaks silence after Jakpa leaked tape

YEN.com.gh reported that in his first appearance in court since the audio was aired, Dame took a faith-based approach to his troubles.

Speaking to the media, Dame expressed confidence that he would overcome the ploys against him.

“All I can say is that the Lord does not delight in the pleasure of the wicked. Even though they have laid traps for me, I will flee from them. And righteousness will always prevail over evil,” he added.

