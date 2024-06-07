Police in Ada Kasseh have arrested two men who claim their manhood has been stolen by an Ivorian traveller

The Ivorian had approached them to help him find a place to sleep because it was late at night and he could not travel

The two said after helping him, they realised their manhoods were shrinking, causing them to attack the stranger

The Kasseh Police Command in Ada has arrested two persons for alleging that their manhoods had disappeared after shaking hands with a stranger near the Kasseh Central Mosque.

The duo, Tayabu Eliazu, 35, and Assan Gariba, 24, told the police that on Wednesday, June 5, at 8 pm, an Ivorian national, Tanko, approached them near the mosque and requested a place to sleep.

The two claimed their manhoods shrunk after shaking hands with the Ivorian.

Source: Getty Images

Tanko had told them he was on his way to Cote d’Ivoire from Benin, but due to the late hour, he could not continue his travel.

The two then introduced Tanko to the Imam, hoping to secure a sleeping place for him. However, the Imam said the stranger could not sleep inside the mosque.

The friends then suggested that Tanko should sleep outside the mosque, as others have been doing, and leave at dawn.

According to Tayabu, one of the arrested, after securing a place for Tanko, bought some rice and were eating when all of a sudden, they both realised their manhoods were shrinking.

They suspected Tanko of foul play and screamed to draw the attention of bystanders, who immediately pounced on the Ivorian and beat him to a pulp.

The police arrived at the scene shortly and rescued Tanko. His accusers were also arrested.

Tanko has been admitted to the Ada East District Hospital for his injuries.

Duo to be examined by doctors

Meanwhile, shortly after their arrest, one of the accusers claimed that his manhood had been restored even though it felt weak. The other said his manhood has still not recovered yet.

The police say they will subject the two to a medical examination as part of the investigation into the matter.

They will be kept in police custody till the victim is discharged for interrogations to piece together the facts of that night’s incident.

The police have advised against mob justice, encouraging residents to report alleged criminal conduct to the police for investigation and arrest.

Police arrest five for causing fear and panic

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service arrested nine persons who claimed that their manhood had disappeared, leading to fear and panic among the public and attacks on innocent citizens.

The statement disclosed the locations where the arrests were made and that the suspects had been arraigned.

Some have been remanded into police custody, and others have been granted bail.

The news raised concerns among Ghanaians on social media, who expressed their views.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh