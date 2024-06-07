Eleven landguards have been arrested in Asabaham in the Ga South Municipality for terrorising developers in the area

The group are reported to have threatened and chased workers developing the site thus hindering progress

Following their arrest, their Toyota vehicle was impounded and weapons were discovered in their possession

Eleven landguards have been arrested at Asabaham in the Ga South Municipality.

The Central East Regional Police Command made the arrest following a complaint on May 23, 2024, about the activities of the landguards in the area.

The landguards had been terrorising developers in the area.

The complainant stated that the land guards had been terrorising the clients of Morton City Real Estate, which owns 49.640 acres of land in Asabaham.

Anytime clients, after purchasing land from Morton City, go to the site for development, the landguards attack them.

According to the police report, the land guards, wielding cutlasses and guns, would seize the tools of workers and threaten them to either leave the site or pay money.

Following the complaint, the police, in an intelligence-led operation on June 6, 2024, arrested the landguards on site.

Cutlasses and axes were found in their possession, and their Toyota 4Runner with registration number GW 4420-X was impounded.

The land guards are Ali Razak, 34; Mohammed Salis, 41; Mohammed Amin, 30; Yussif Yakubu, 31; Manam Mubarak, 30; Habib Abdullai, 31; Samuel Ametrona, 26; Abdul Madid Adam, 35 and Iddrissu Yakubu, 30, all farmers from Atoma.

The others are Nii Attoh Emmanuel, 42, a commercial driver from Atoma, and Isaac Boadu, 43, a taxi driver from Freetown, Kasoa.

Following further investigation, it was discovered that the group had been terrorising several other development sites in the community in addition to Morton City.

Their intimidation and threats of violence had forced many workers to abandon jobs for fear of their safety.

Police restore calm after wood sellers clash with landguards

Police have said calm has been restored at Ofankor following a violent incident Wednesday, September 20, the morning that saw the blocking of public roads and the burning of tyres.

Initial police investigations indicated that a dispute between land guards and some wood sellers triggered the riot along the Accra-Nsawam road.

One person is feared dead, while several others have sustained injuries.

Reports indicated that a landowner was trying to evict the wood sellers unlawfully.

Ghana Police refute hiring Landguards

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service has said that claims that it has been using land guards have no basis.

The Ghana Armed Forces said the allegations that it has contracted land guards are unreasonable.

The chief director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources made the allegations.

