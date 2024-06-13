The New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for Wassa Amenfi East has been released after his arrest

Ernest Frimpong was captured on video allegedly inciting violence against security personnel in illegal mining communities

Frimpong later said his remarks, which went viral and courted controversy, were taken out of context

The New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate in Wassa Amenfi East, Ernest Frimpong, has been released by police after his arrest for seemingly inciting violence against security personnel.

The Tarkwa Police Command released Frimpong on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, evening after the Police took a statement from him regarding his comments in the viral video.

Ernest Frimpong was granted bail

He was arrested after a video showed him urging illegal miners to retaliate against police officers and soldiers who attempted to extort money from them. Frimpong later said his remarks were taken out of context.

In an interview with Citi News, Frederick Korankye, the Municipal Chief Executive for Wassa Amenfi East, condemned Frimpong’s comments.

He also urged the miners to cooperate with security officers to better police illegal mining.

Groups like the Concerned Farmers Association of Ghana criticised Frimpong for his comments.

Two found dead after illegal mining pit collapses in Amenfi East

Two persons died in a mining pit at Ataase in the Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region.

The male and female victims were working in the pit when it caved in on Sunday, January 15, 2024.

There have been images from the site showing an excavator retrieving the dead bodies from the pit.

Illegal miners attack soldier

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that illegal miners attacked an anti-galamsey taskforce patroling illegal mining sites in the Eastern Region, severely injuring the task force's commander.

Patrick Don-Chebe, the commander, was fighting for his life at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after being shot in the abdomen.

The Kyebi Police Command has investigated the matter as the commander battles for his life.

