The constitutional review consultative committee has proposed the capping of parliament and the abolishment of regional and deputy ministerial positions

The committee says parliament should be capped at 277 members and the EC should be restrained from increasing that number

It also suggested that ministers be capped at 25 and the president's powers be restrained accordingly

The Constitutional Review Consultative Committee has called for the size of Parliament to be capped.

The committee, established by the government, argued that amendments must be made to Article 93 to ensure that the number of Parliamentarians does not exceed 277.

The Committee says parliament must be capped at 277 members.

Source: Facebook

Consequently, Article 47 would have to be amended to restrict the Electoral Commission from creating more than 277 constituencies.

The suggestions were made public during a stakeholders’ consultation on Thursday, June 13, 2024, for a possible review of the 1992 constitution in Parliament.

The committee has also suggested that the size of government be capped and that the position of deputy ministers be abolished.

It further argued that the position of regional ministers should also be scrapped.

The committee also suggested that the number of ministers be capped at 25.

Meanwhile, the committee has also proposed that the president be made to pay taxes on salaries and emoluments.

The committee argues this is to ensure fairness and equity under the law.

Togbe Afede XIV backs calls for constitutional review

Earlier, Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli, challenged the government to consider a review of the nation’s constitution.

Addressing the grand durbar of the 2023 Asogli Yam Festival, Togbe Afede said the current constitution had granted the President a biased power scale.

He also complained that the current constitution is not helping in the corruption fight.

In the past, people like renowned businessman Sam Jonah have called for a review of the constitution to reduce the raft of Executive powers granted to presidents under the current dispensation.

However, some, like the grassroots political movement the Economic Fighters League, have demanded a new constitution altogether.

Bawumia says new constitution would promote economic development

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has backed calls for a new constitution.

In an address to the Volta Regional House of Chiefs in Ho during his regional tour, he pledged to review the 1992 Constitution if elected president.

He said the new constitution he would spearhead would focus more on economic development than on ensuring democratic stability.

He noted that Ghana had stabilised its democracy under the 1992 constitution for the past 30 years; however, a new constitution that would catalyse the country’s economic development was needed.

He said the constitution’s amendments would address the current economic challenges and promote development, ensuring stable economic growth and prosperity for all.

He said that by aligning the constitution with Ghana’s economic goals, the country's democratic feats can be replicated in the economy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh