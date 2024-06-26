Sanitation volunteer group, the Buzstop Boys have visited former president John Mahama at his Cantonment office

The Buzstop boys briefed the former president on the aims and objectives of the group

Mr Mahama praised the group for taking it upon themselves to ensure a cleaner Ghana while promising to support them

Sanitation enthusiasts, the Buzstop Boys have paid a courtesy call to the office of the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.

The Buzstop Boys are a group of young men and women who have taken it upon themselves to ensure a cleaner Ghana as a way of contributing their quota to the development of the country.

Former President Mahama with the Buzstop boys in his office Photo credit: @pknyahotamakloe.TikTok & @officialjdmahama/IG

Source: Instagram

The sanitation volunteer group have undertaken many laudable initiatives, including cleaning the streets, clearing bushy roads and desilting choked gutters across Ghana.

Their little but significant contribution to nation-building has caught the attention of many Ghanaians who have supported them in diverse ways.

Their visit to the former president's office is a testament to how well Ghanaians appreciate their volunteerism.

The meeting with the former president

The meeting offered them a rare opportunity to bring Mr Mahama, who is gunning to become president again, up to speed with issues of sanitation in the country while also briefing him on what they have been able to do on their own.

Former president Mahama lauded the Buzstop Boys for the wonderful job that they have done thus far while encouraging and assuring them of his support.

"When I saw you guys, young people, I thought I would call you today and encourage you and tell you that I have noted what you are doing and maybe this visit would even raise your visibility to a different platform. It is not partisan, I'm doing this not because I want you to vote for me, I want to encourage you." the former president said.

Mr Mahama further said that plastic waste management is one of the major issues, his party would be looking to address in its manifesto for the December elections.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the leader of the Buzstop Boys, Eng Kwadwo Safo explained to the former president how the group was formed and what the future looks like for them.

"Personally for me, I was looking at a way that we can also do something, not alone sit back and talk about what is wrong," he said.

'For me, I also believe that development must begin with sanitation, excuse my language but what is the sense of having a 5-star hotel that is not neatly kept, but I would prefer a single room which is well kept. So that is the passion and all we are saying is that as youths, with an anthem that mandates us to arise for our country then indeed we must do the same," he added.

Below is a video of the Buzstop Boys, posted on TikTok by @pknyahotamakloe, at the office of the former president.

Shatta Wale donates GH₵30k to the Buzstop Boys

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, donated an amount of GH₵30k to BuzStop Boys, a Ghanaian collective focused on sanitation.

The SM Boss' gesture comes after he recently rallied his fans in a fundraising campaign on social media to raise funds for Buzstop Boys.

Shatta Wale's kind gesture has earned him much praise from netizens who chanced upon the video on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh