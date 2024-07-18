Nana Agradaa has been arraigned on charges relating to possessing indecent materials and has been granted bail

Nana Agradaa allegedly displayed explicit images of a prophet on her television station, now rebranded as Today’s TV

The self-styled prophet is also accused of distributing these explicit images by using them as labels on drinks for sale

Self-proclaimed pastor Patricia Asiedua, aka Nana Agradaa, has been arraigned on charges relating to possessing indecent materials.

She was granted bail of GH¢200,000 after her hearing on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

Nana Agradaa is out on bail in the case relating to alleged distribution and airing of explicit images on her TV station. Source: evang_mama_pat

Source: Instagram

Citi News reported that Nana Agradaa allegedly broadcast explicit images of a prophet on her television station, Thunder TV, now rebranded as Today’s TV, in 2021.

She is reported to have also made derogatory comments about these images and is also accused of distributing these explicit images by using them as labels on drinks for sale.

Nana Agradaa previously found herself in legal trouble over this case back in February 2023.

The prophetess was first arrested and arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court on February 8, 2023, but was granted GH¢1 million bail.

Nana Agradaa gained notoriety in Ghana for her involvement in traditional practices.

She claimed to have undergone a spiritual transformation in recent years and transitioned into an evangelist.

Nana Agradaa's previous troubles with the law

In 2021, Nana Agradaa was arrested by the National Communications Authority (NCA) during an operation.

The NCA's operation with the police was to shut down two TV stations belonging to Agradaa: Thunder TV and Ice 1 TV.

A statement from the NCA indicated that Agradaa's stations, located at Kasoa, had expired licenses and were thus broadcasting without authorisation.

At the time, she also had some legal troubles with Reverend Obofour, per GhanaWeb.

Nogokpo speaks on Nana Agradaa

YEN.com.gh also reported that an elder from the Volta Region community of Nogokpo had answered Nana Agradaa's challenge to the Nogokpo gods and chiefs.

After the elders of Nogokpo summoned Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare over alleged derogatory remarks made against the town, Nana Agradaa disputed their claims.

When queried about Agradaa's apparent threat, the Nogokpo elder laughed and said that they, the Nogokpo people, do not recognise her.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh