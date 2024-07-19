Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, the Tamale Central MP, has called for parliament to be better insulated against the executive

His concern follows the failure of Ministers who also double as parliamentarian to show up in the house despite being summoned

He described excuses given by the majority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, as untenable

The Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, has called for a complete decoupling of parliament from the executive arm of government.

His suggestion comes on the back of the Minority’s anger at some Ministers of State who had failed to appear before parliament despite being scheduled to do so.

Murtala Mohammed argued that due to the duality of their roles, some MP-Ministers neglect parliamentary jobs for the executive's.

These Ministers are the Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, the Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development Minister, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah and the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

The three were expected to answer questions concerning the alleged recruitment of some 11,000 individuals into the security services as well as state lands takeovers by politically exposed persons.

According to Murtala Mohammed, the absence of the ministers justified his calls for parliament to be insulated from the executive.

He said some of the ministers are also members of parliament, and in the performance of their dual duties may end up neglecting one, often parliamentary duties for the executive.

This, he says, undermines parliament’s role and should be stopped.

Meanwhile, the majority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, said the absent MPs were on a cabinet retreat hence their absence.

But Murtala argued that the excuse was untenable.

He stated that in the absence of the substantive ministers, their deputies could have come to meet parliament, however, that too was not done.

He said the excuse was not tangible enough and urged ministers to take parliament very seriously.

The Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, who was presiding over the sitting urged the majority leadership to ensure ministers summoned to the house do show up.

He said the behaviour of not showing up was problematic and urged more action to be taken to ensure they respond to their summons.

Mahama Ayariga says recruitment of 11,000 into armed forces scandalous

YEN.com.gh reported that the Bawku Central Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, says the government’s plan to recruit 11,000 individuals into various security agencies is scandalous.

He said that if the government proceeds with the recruitment process, it will be considered one of the most scandalous incidents in Ghana’s security history.

Mahama Ayariga said this in reaction to reports indicating that the government is about to recruit some 11,000 persons into the various security agencies under the Interior Ministry.

The Interior Ministry argues that the recruitment will clear a backlog of agency applicants.

