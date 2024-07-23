The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has clarified some concerns raised by Mahama 2024 campaign team

The Mahama 2024 campaign team had stated that it was indecent of the IEA to announce a presidential debate without first informing them

But the IEA said it is yet to engage any preisdential candidate of the debte and had planned to send out invites after the announcement

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has responded to concerns raised by the Mahama 2024 campaign team following the announcement of its planned 2024 presidential debate.

The Mahama 2024 campaign team stated that the IEA did not have the “decency or respect” to inform the National Democratic Congress before announcing the presidential debate.

In a statement written by Joyce Bawah Mogtari, an aide to former president John Mahama, the IEA's failure to inform them of the presidential debate ahead of its announcement raises questions about its motives.

However, the IEA has clarified that it did not engage the NDC before announcing the presidential debate simply because it has yet to reach out to any of the political parties and presidential candidates.

In its response letter, the IEA explained that it had intended to follow the announcement of the presidential debate with individual letters to the candidates inviting them to the debates and other election-related activities.

The IEA’s chairman, Charles Mensa, stated that the IEA has no ulterior motive for organising the debate except to provide an opportunity for candidates to present their policies to Ghanaians and counter the policies of their opponents.

It further stated that claims that it is fronting for the ruling New Patriotic Party are far-fetched and unfounded.

It said its intent is to provide an equal opportunity for all candidates thus, such claims should be disregarded.

The IEA encouraged all presidential candidates to accept their invitation to join the debate.

Mogtari dismisses calls for debate

Earlier, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, spokesperson for the John Mahama campaign team, has dismissed calls for a pre-election debate between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer.

Political analysts and other stakeholders have called for a face-off between the two leading figures in the upcoming presidential election.

However, Mogtari believes there is no need for a presidential debate. While she believes John Dramani Mahama’s charisma and extensive knowledge of general issues will outshine other contenders, the current state of affairs leaves no room for debate.

Bawumia dares Mahama to debate

YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has once again challenged Mahama to a pre-election debate.

The NPP flagbearer said Mahama and the NDC are reluctant to debate him because their proposed policies are empty.

He said a debate would help Ghanaians weigh the policies of the two presidential aspirants and decide on December 7.

