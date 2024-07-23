The minority in parliament has changed the date for their planned #OccupyBoG protest to August 13, 2024

The change was due to the National Democratic Congress holding its 2024 campaign launch on July 27, three days before the July 30 initial date

The minority said keeping the original date would be inconvenient for members who would have to attend both the launch and the protest

The minority in parliament has rescheduled its second #OccupyBoG protest for August 13, 2024.

The protest demanding the immediate resignation of the governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, and two others was initially scheduled for July 30, 2024.

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Ernest Addison (L) and OccupyBoG protesters (R).

In a letter to the police dated July 23, 2024, the minority explained that the date change was due to the upcoming launch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2024 campaign, expected to take place in Tamale on July 27, 2024.

The minority said many of its members will be attending the campaign event and, as a result, will not have sufficient time to prepare for the protest if the date remains July 30, 2024.

The minority said the date has become inconvenient, hence the change in the date.

The minority stated that while the date has changed, the protest's hours and route will remain the same.

Minority’s reason for the demonstration

The minority caucus in parliament is demanding the removal of the Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison and his two deputies from office.

According to the National Democratic Congress MPs, the governor and his deputies have presided over the central bank's gross mismanagement, resulting in combined losses of approximately GH¢70 billion.

They are calling on the government to replace the governors with a more competent set to reinstill confidence in Ghana’s fiscal space.

While a previous demonstration had been deemed unsuccessful due to the governors remaining in their offices, the NDC is hopeful their upcoming demonstration will finally push the president to act.

Police assure minority of cooperation

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service has assured the minority caucus in parliament of its full cooperation as the latter embarks on another protest on July 30, 2024.

The minority are staging their second protest against the governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, demanding his immediate resignation and that of his other two deputies.

The police noted that following fruitful engagements between both parties, they have prepared to ensure the group can organise their protest without any hitches.

