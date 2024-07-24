The sports minister criticised the Norwegian Embassy in Ghana for a lack of due diligence in the para-cycling team scandal

A Ghana para-cycling team has absconded to other Schengen states after arriving in Norway for the Fjordkraft Bergen City Marathon

One person has been arrested, and the coach of the team passed away after the team arrived in Norway

Sports Minister Mustapha Yusif criticised the Norwegian Embassy in Ghana for not conducting due diligence in the application process for the para-cycling team members who disappeared in Oslo.

This follows reports that nine out of an 11-member team of Ghanaian Para-athletes went missing upon their arrival in Oslo for the Bergen Marathon this year.

Minister for Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif (R) cited a lack of rigor from the Norweigan embassy. Source: GHANA Cycling Federation GCF/Ministry of Youth & Sports-GH

Joy News reported that Yussif said he would not take responsibility for the issue.

Responding to a question in the matter at a news conference in Accra, he said the Norwegian embassy did not verify the identities of the team members from the sports ministry.

The President of the National Paralympic Committee, Samson Deen, has claimed his signature was forged.

Deen has also said his outfit did not sanction any travels for members of Ghana's Para-cycling team.

George Gyamfi Gyasi, the team's coach, died at the Oslo University Hospital and subsequently died on May 17, 2024. He collapsed on April 28, leading to his hospitalisation.

What has been done in Norway so far?

The Norwegian embassy in Accra has issued alerts to other Schengen and West Diplomatic Missions in Accra to help repatriate the other team members.

Nana Antwi, a team member, was earlier apprehended and detained in late April by Norwegian security officials after attempting to depart for Sweden.

Family of deceased coach missing Norway

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Paralympic Committee disclosed that the family of the dead coach of the team' that absconded in Norway sent to bring back the corpse have also run away.

He said the Norwegian embassy requested the families of the coach who died.

“The people went, they couldn’t bring the corpse. The four also absconded, these guys are known,” Deen told Joy News.

