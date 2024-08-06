The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, has accused the NDC flagbearer and his running mate of forging the Agyapdie document

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Anwti-Boasiako, has accused the National Democratic Congress flagbearer and his running mate of fabricating the Agyapdie document.

According to him, the infamous Agyapadie document was concocted by John Mahama and Naana Opoku-Agyemang to discredit the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Chairman Wontumi says Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was the one who authored the Agyapadie book

Source: UGC

Speaking on Busua FM, he alleged that Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang wrote and published the document, hence its absence of an author.

He also alleged that the same tactic was used to discredit John Agyekum Kufuor's presidency during his former administration.

Anwti-Boasiako also noted that John Mahama should not have cited the Agyapadie document, which has no author.

He said the former president was liable for defamation for presenting the document as factual on his campaign tours.

“It is Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, the NDC, and John Mahama who wrote it,” he stressed.

He urged Ghanaians to disregard the Agyapadie document and treat any spins concerning it with contempt.

The Agyapadie document details a strategic plan to position and maintain the Akyem people at the helm of the Ghanaian economy.

The document, which has been described as a master plan for state capture, has gained notoriety in recent months and has captivated both traditional and social media spaces.

Akufo-Addo denounces Agyapadie document

President Nana Akufo-Addo has rubbished the purported “Agyapadie” document, which suggests a state capture scheme by the Akyem people.

Akufo-Addo said it was a document fabricated by his opponents to undermine his political career.

Speaking at the Ghana Report Summit, he also said the document was disinformation posing a danger to democracy.

“This baseless accusation is another example of the malicious tactics used to undermine my credibility and integrity."

Akufo-Addo noted that this was not the first time there were alleged disinformation attacks against him, citing claims he trafficked narcotics and was of ill health that emerged over the years.

The president used his speech to highlight the dangers of false information in the democratic process.

Okyenhene rubbishes Agyapadie document

YEN.com.gh reported that Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has rubbished the content of the infamous Agyapadie document.

He said the document was fabricated to court hatred between the Akyems and the Asantes and make Akyems unpopular.

According to Myjoyonline.com, the Okyenhene also said the document was fictitious and urged Ghanaians to treat it with the contempt it deserved.

Source: YEN.com.gh