The charges against Bishop Salifu Amoako in the fatal East Legon road crash case have been dropped

Amoako's wife and one other person also went through the same process at a Circuit Court in Accra

Amoako’s son was earlier sentenced to six months at a correctional centre over his involvement in the road crash

Charges against Bishop Salifu Amoako in the East Legon road crash case have been dropped by the Attorney-General.

Reports, however, indicated that Amoako was rearrested after he was discharged by the court.

The Attorney-General withdraws charges against Bishop Salifu Amoako in East Legon crash case. Source: Bishop Salifu Amoako

Source: Facebook

Starr News reported that his wife and one other person also went through the same process.

Coverage from the circuit court premises showed them with the police after they were discharged.

They were facing charges following the involvement of Amoako's son in a fatal road crash at East Legon.

On Monday, February 17, 2025, the state informed the court of its decision to drop the charges against Amoako, his wife, and the third accused person.

The move is intended to enable the police to conduct additional investigations and determine the appropriate course of action.

Following the state’s request, the judge officially struck out the charges.

On December 19, 2024, Amoako’s son was sentenced to six months at a correctional centre for his involvement in the road crash at East Legon.

The preacher's 16-year-old son pleaded guilty to eight counts in the case following the fatal collision he caused on October 12.

The court also instructed Amoako's son to sign a bond for good behaviour and not drive until age 18.

Amoako and his wife were fined GH¢6,000 each for failing to control their son after they were charged for allowing an unlicensed person to drive.

Salifu Amoako’s son is serving a six-month sentence in a correctional centre following the East Legon road crash. Source: Ghana Police Service/Bishop Salifu Amoako

Source: Facebook

Seven persons were involved in the crash in East Legon, with two teenage girls, Maame Dwomoh and Justine Agbenu, dying in the crash.

Footage of the accident showed that Amoako's son, who was driving the car, was speeding over the limit in the build-up to the crash.

Salifu Amoako involved in road accident

YEN.com.gh reported that Amoako, the General Overseer of Alive Chapel International, was involved in a road accident at Tesano.

The road accident Amoako was involved in was caused by a truck that suffered a brake failure.

The truck driver reportedly fled the scene, but injuries were recorded in the crash.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh