The National Democratic Congress presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, has assured Voltarians of his party's unwavering commitment to them

He expressed gratitude for the region's steadfast support in the party and what it represents during every election year

He said that the region should continue supporting the NDC and not yield to the trickery of the ruling New Patriotic Party

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, has assured people of the Volta Region that his party does not take them for granted.

The Volta Region is noted to be a staunch supporter of the opposition NDC and has always massively backed the party during general elections.

The NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, has assured Voltarians the party does not take their unwavering support for granted.

John Mahama, at a campaign rally in the region, acknowledged the unwavering support of the Volta Region and expressed gratitude to the region, commonly called the NDC World Bank, for always siding with the party.

He noted that the NDC, in turn, has demonstrated its commitment to the Voltaian people by ensuring the region received its fair share of development projects during the erstwhile NDC governments.

He said successive NDC governments had invested in education, health, road and transport, water and sanitation, and agriculture projects to improve the living standards of the Voltaian people.

He stated that these life transforming initiatives have had immense impact on the lives of the people.

Mahama accuses NPP of using trickery on electorates

However, John Mahama bemoaned the abandonment of the region by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Myjoyonline, he said the NPP has failed to complete any of the projects initiated by the NDC to improve the livelihoods of indigenes.

Instead, the ruling party, he claimed, has deployed trickery to woo electorates in the region to vote for them.

John Mahama explained that the NPP rather than investing in development projects, enriches a few individuals in the region and use them as poster children to lure unassuming people to support the NPP.

He told electorates not to fall victim to the tricks and deceptions of the NPP and reject the vote-buying tactics of the ruling government.

He urged them not to forget the economic hardship and lack of development they have suffered under this government and instead vote for the NDC to turn their lives around for the better.

He promised his future government would continue and complete all uncompleted and abandoned infrastructure projects in the region.

He added that his government would invest in the tourism, agricultural and industrial sectors of the region to create jobs and improve living standards.

Mahama to create creative arts fund

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, has pledged to establish a creative arts fund to support creatives and boost the country’s creative arts industry.

Speaking at a youth forum held at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on August 12, 2024, to mark International Day of the Youth, the former president stated that the creative arts fund will help support the development of movie and music productions and creative startups.

He explained that while Ghana has a lot of talent, the country's lack of financial muscle to support these creative ventures, coupled with its harsh economic conditions, has caused a decline in the creative arts scene.

