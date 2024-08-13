The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, has promised to establish a creative arts fund for creatives

He also said he would establish digital studios to support the creation of state-of-the-art quality movies

He noted that his strategy is to help grow the Ghana film industry and create economic prosperity for Ghanaians through creative productions

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, has pledged to establish a creative arts fund to support creatives and boost the country’s creative arts industry.

Speaking at a youth forum held at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on August 12, 2024, to mark International Day of the Youth, the former president stated that the creative fund will help support the development of movie and music productions and creative startups.

John Mahama says to support the film industry, he intends to set up a creative arts fund.

Source: Twitter

He explained that while Ghana has a lot of talent, the country's lack of financial muscle to support these creative ventures, coupled with its harsh economic conditions, has caused a decline in the creative arts scene.

The most hit creative arts sector is the movie industry, with fewer movies produced annually.

Mr Mahama highlighted the creative arts sector’s potential to boost the economy and create employment as the reason for his high interest in the sector, Myjoyonline.com report stated.

Explaining how the creative arts fund will work, he said that if his government were given the nod in the December 7 polls, it would set up the fund and provide the initial seed money.

He said the fund would support filmmakers who apply with enough money to cater for their production expenses and also pay their actors and actresses enough fees to ensure everyone is satisfied on set.

“You’ll have to pay them something reasonable because somebody can go and sit at a shooting and, in the end, receive only 1000 ghana cedis.”

“That wouldn’t even cover the actor's transport fare. So we’d improve how much you give to the actors and then give you enough money to shoot the movie,” he said.

John Mahama stated that his future government would also set up digital studios to support filmmakers in producing state-of-the-art quality movies.

He said these digital studios would operate at discounted prices to ensure that filmmakers do not have to spend more than they need to make their films.

He added that his government would also establish exhibition halls across the country.

Unlike private exhibition halls, where filmmakers are required to share the proceeds of their film showings with the exhibition hall owners in a 50/50 manner, he said the ones his government will set up will take only 20% of the proceeds for maintenance of the facilities, and the remaining 80% can go to the filmmakers.

Akufo-Addo discloses plan for film industry

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo disclosed major plans for the Ghana film industry in his penultimate State of the Nation Address.

According to the President, his Cabinet is currently fleshing out a fiscal strategy to help boost Ghana’s film industry.

Addressing parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, Akufo-Addo said his government is committed to supporting the industry's production of world-class content and films that will project the nation on the global stage.

He added that his government will take a keen interest in developing and increasing cinema infrastructure across the country to support the industry’s output.

Dr Bawumia meets with Idris Elba on Ghana’s creative economy

YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia met with British actor Idris Elba on the creative economy.

The meeting focused on the financial inclusion of Ghanaian creative arts and devising strategies for integration.

The two want Ghana's creative arts economy to be linked to the worldwide financial ecosystem, which would boost the rapid development of the film industry in Ghana.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh