The National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has stated that the party will not allow its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to partake in a presidential debate with the New Patriotic Party’s Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to Asiedu Nketiah, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has no credibility and is prone to deceiving Ghanaians with lofty promises he cannot fulfil.

Ben Ephson says engaging in a presidential debate is the best way to win over swing voters.

He described a debate between the two as futile and urged Dr Bawumia to debate himself on his track record.

This is despite the NPP flagbearer challenging John Mahama to a debate on several occasions.

According to the NPP, John Mahama and the NDC are dodging a debate because they have nothing to offer Ghanaians.

They have described the NDC’s proposed policies as empty.

Meanwhile, Ben Ephson, an elections analyst and pollster, in an interview with YEN.com.gh, urged the two parties to engage in a presidential debate.

He said refusing to engage in a presidential debate is a missed opportunity to sway swing voters, often the kingmakers in elections.

He said many Ghanaians are still undecided about who to vote for in the upcoming general elections, and a presidential debate could help them decide.

“Swing voters, who are the kingmakers, will know each candidate's view on each particular topic. So I think that a debate will help the swing voters decide on who to vote for.

“You know, swing voters are not NPP or NDC-inclined. They are people who vote as and when they decide who to vote for. So I think that a debate will help swing voters to make a decision,” he said.

Mahama’s aide dismisses calls for debate

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the spokesperson for the John Mahama campaign team, earlier dismissed calls for a pre-election debate between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer.

Mogtari believes there is no need for a presidential debate.

While she believes John Dramani Mahama’s charisma and extensive knowledge of general issues will outshine other contenders, she said the current state of affairs leaves no room for debate.

According to her, the current government has failed in its leadership of the country, and that cannot be debated.

She noted that rather than engaging in a formal political debate, the Mahama campaign team has prioritised engagements and communication with electorates to drive home their message for a change of government and a transformation of the country.

IEA announces presidential debate schedule

YEN.com.gh reported that the Institute of Economic Affairs has indicated October and November as the months for its presidential debates.

Distinguished fellow of the institute Sophia Akuffo said the precise dates will be named later.

The National Democratic Congress had earlier kicked against the debate because of a lack of consultation.

