Police are hunting for four armed robbers who robbed a Star Oil filling station at Gomoa Dominase Junction in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The robbers were armed with carrying pump-action shotguns and knives during the attack on August 22.

Source: Getty Images

Adom News reported that they fired several shots, creating panic among those present.

The assailants reportedly robbed the station of GH¢3,392 before fleeing the scene.

The entire robbery incident was captured by the station's CCTV system, video of which has been shared online.

Ghana Police Service from the Central East Regional Police Command were dispatched to the location immediately after the robbery was reported, but the criminals had already escaped before their arrival.

Source: YEN.com.gh