Police Chase Suspects In Gomoa Fuel Filling Station Robbery Captured On Camera
- Four robbers attacked a Star Oil filling station at Gomoa Dominase Junction in the Gomoa East District
- The robbers made away with GH¢3,392 during the incident captured on surveillance cameras
- Police officers were dispatched to the location immediately after the robbery was reported
Police are hunting for four armed robbers who robbed a Star Oil filling station at Gomoa Dominase Junction in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.
The robbers were armed with carrying pump-action shotguns and knives during the attack on August 22.
Adom News reported that they fired several shots, creating panic among those present.
The assailants reportedly robbed the station of GH¢3,392 before fleeing the scene.
The entire robbery incident was captured by the station's CCTV system, video of which has been shared online.
Ghana Police Service from the Central East Regional Police Command were dispatched to the location immediately after the robbery was reported, but the criminals had already escaped before their arrival.
Two government officials narrowly escape robbery
Last month, two local government heads escaped a robbery attack on the Berekum-Drobo highway in the Bono Region with their lives.
They are Andrews Bediako, Jaman South Municipal Chief Executive and Solomon Owusu, Jaman North District Chief Executive.
The attempted robbery incident reportedly happened on the evening of Tuesday, July 16, between the hours of 4:30 and 5:00.
Thieves on motorbike grab GH¢55,000 from vendor
A mobile money vendor in Atwima Koforidua was robbed of GH¢55,000 right after a trip from the bank.
Two thieves on a motorbike had trailed the vendor from the bank before grabbing the cash and fleeing.
GNA reported that police were alerted, and an investigation is underway to apprehend the culprits.
Woman nabbed at Bolga for buying items with fake GH¢6000
YEN.com.gh reported that a middle-aged woman was arrested for using counterfeit money.
The woman attempted to buy GH¢6000 worth of items from the traders at Bolgatanga. The woman was almost lynched because of her actions.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.