John Mahama, presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress, has mocked the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer for stuttering at his media encounter

He said Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's faltering speech proved that he was lying to Ghanaians at his media engagement

John Mahama also said Dr Bawumia's decision to host his media encounter right after the NDC's manifesto release was a Machiavellian tactic to drive attention away

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has mocked the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, for his discomposure during his media encounter.

His mockery follows Dr Bawumia’s media encounter, during which the Vice President fumbled when confronted with tough questions from journalists and other personalities.

Mahama says Dr Bawumia's stuttering at his media encounter proved he was lying.

Critics had stated that the Vice President had deviated from the questions he was asked and had failed to touch on certain key topics.

Reacting to the Vice President’s media encounter, John Mahama stated that Bawumia’s stuttering was evidence that he was telling lies.

“You know how to tell when somebody is lying? If they are people who are smooth talkers who can speak ratatat like a machine gun, the time when they become stammerers and start stammering, you know they’re lying.

“Somebody who can speak tatatatata like AK47 suddenly media encounter eh-eh-eh i think eh-eh-eh-eh. The person started stammering, and you can’t even tell the head and tail. The fundamentals are weak, and then he went lorgorligi lorgorligi,” he said.

He added that the NPP had scheduled their media encounter a day behind the NDC’s manifesto launch to sway attention from their manifesto.

According to John Mahama, their “devious” machinations flopped.

Ghanaians react to Mahama's mockery

Some Ghanaians reacted to the former president’s statement;

Gen. Buhari @Gen_Buhari_

The Concert man has begun the concert party? 😂😂😂

MissGifty @ms_yenu

I love this reply from John Mahama 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

McvooE🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 @Mcvoo2

Akoa y3 concert 😂😂😂😂

NanaYaa Prempeh @PrempehNanayaa

But if he speaks the truth today what will he speak tomorrow?

𝐌𝔯. 𝐆𝐚𝐛𝐛𝐲  @Your_Blackness

Bawumia is weak just like today’s fundamentals

JuabenBoy @avwegar

Gyimi gyimi sem Wei? This one is presidential material? When other countries are placing leaders of substance to head their economic recovery? This one?

God forbid this comedian

JuabenBoy @avwegar

When NAPO responds I'll check from those in the comments praising this🤣🤣🤣 kwaseasem saaaa NDC tweaaa

