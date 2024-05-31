The Forum for Accountability and Justice (FAAJ) has demanded the immediate dismissal of Osafo Maafo's son, Kofi Bosompem Osafo Maafo as SSNIT boss

The group says the SSNIT boss has been very quiet throughout the controversies surrounding the sale of the hotels

It says the behaviour of the SSNIT boss is untenable and smacks of disrespect

A group calling itself the Forum for Accountability and Justice (FAAJ) has called for the immediate dismissal of the Director General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Kofi Bosompem Osafo Maafo.

This follows the controversies surrounding the sale of 60% of SSNIT’s shares in four hotels to the Minister of Agriculture Bryan Acheampong.

The group has accused the SSNIT boss of supporting state capture.

While SSNIT has refuted the allegation that it has finalised the deal to sell the shares to the politician, FAAJ said the fact that the Trust was even considering the sale was a disappointment .

The group stressed that Osafo Maafo’s loud silence amidst the allegations of abuse of power, conflict of interest and other irregularities in the deal’s processes was a matter of grave concern.

The Forum for Accountability and Justice also alleged that since his appointment as the Deputy Director-General in Charge of Investment and Deevlopment, Osafo Maafo has been obsessed with selling off SSNIT’s assets to his party cronies.

The group suspects this is part of grand scheme of state capture.

It has urged all well-meaning Ghanaians to resist and reject the actions of the SSNIT CEO.

The group has called on President Akufo-Addo to dismiss Osafo Maafo as the Director General with immediate effect and to stop the sale of the hotels.

The forum has threatend to embark on a large demonstration to demand his resignation if their call is not heeded to.

Ablakwa urges government to shutdown sale of hotels

The North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has urged government to shutdown the sale of four SSNIT hotels to Bryan Acheampong’s RockCity Hotel.

Okudzeto Ablakwa revealed that he has secured the annual financial statements of the Labadi Beach Hotel and has discovered that the hotel is not in dire financial straits as earlier suggested by SSNIT.

He noted that the Labadi Beach Hotel generates enough revenue to sustain both its operations and that of the other hotels being listed for sale to RockCity Hotel.

He said it is therefore unnecessary and rather erroneous to sell such a cash cow to a private individual.

Ablakwa to protest sale of SSNIT hotels

YEN.com.gh reported that the North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced plans to lead a protest against the sale of the SSNIT hotels.

He said the protest is to pile more pressure on the Ghanaian government to halt the deal, which is still ongoing.

He also announced plans to sponsor a private member's bill to stop politicians and politically connected people from buying state assets.

