An environmental advocacy group, Eco-Conscious Citizens, has demanded the arrest of Nsawam-Adoagyir MP, Frnak Annoh-Dompreh

The call for his arrest follows his statement in parliament about the galamsey menace in the country

According to the group, during his statement the MP had admitted to being part of the problem and thus must be arrested

Eco-conscious citizens have called for the arrest of the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, following his recent comments about the Galamsey menace in Ghana.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, speaking in parliament on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, stated that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is guilty of polluting Ghana’s rivers using Galamsey more than the New Patriotic Party has done in the past eight years.

Eco-Conscious citizens say Annoh-Dompreh's galamsey comment in parliament was an admission of guilt.

According to Eco-conscious citizens, Annoh-Dompreh’s statement is an admission of guilt, and thus, the police should invite him to aid in their investigations.

They noted that Annoh-Dompreh explicitly admitted to his involvement in the menace that has decimated Ghana’s rivers and forests and has left many people unable to access potable water.

The group is demanding that the police immediately arrest Annoh-Dompreh and make him face justice.

The group further described Annoh-Dompreh’s utterance as childish and proof that the government lacks the political will to solve the pressing issue.

The Coordinator of Eco-Conscious Citizens, Awula Serwaa, told Citi FM that while the country faces an existential crisis, Members of Parliament and government officials are more concerned about who poisoned the country’s waters the most.

She said aggressive action should be taken to prevent the country from reaching a point of no return.

Annoh-Dompreh blames NDC for polluting rivers more

The majority Chief Whip accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of causing more environmental damage through galamsey activities than the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Frank Annoh Dompreh's accusation followed a heated exchange in parliament concerning the menace of illegal mining and the role of politically exposed figures in perpetrating crimes.

He said a comparative analysis of the NDC and NPP administrations would prove that the opposition party had polluted the rivers worse than the current ruling party.

Annoh Dompreh's statement was met with a sharp rebuttal from NDC members, who asserted that the NPP government had failed to tackle the galamsey problem effectively.

NDC urges Ghanaians to kick out NPP

YEN.com.gh reported that Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said the only way to rid Ghana of galamsey is to vote out the NPP.

He said while the NPP did not cause the galamsey problem, the menace has seen a significant surge during their tenure.

He said the surge is due to the involvement of top government officials and other politically exposed persons in the crime.

