The FDA has closed four Chinese-owned supermarkets at Osu in Accra for selling unregistered products.

The shop's goods were labelled in Chinese. Panda Mart, Jia Hua Agricultural Trade Company, Downwind Sail and Hauang Jia YI Limited are sanctioned shops.

The Ghanaian Times reported that a team from the FDA, in collaboration with the police, locked up these shops and fined them GH¢25,000 each.

The authority said it would supervise its supermarkets to relabel its products in English.

The shops violated the Public Health Act and the labelling guide LI 1541, which required all products imported into the country to be labelled in English.

The authority has stressed that prod­ucts imported into the country should be written in English to allow for the identification of manufacturers, addresses, coun­tries of origin, and expiration dates, among other details, to guide the consumer.

Fella Makafui invited by police

Earlier, Fella Makafui was invited by police for allegedly selling unregistered weight loss and fitness products.

Over 15 different products were also seized from her Mempeasem shop, according to reports.

Fella Makafui is said to have admitted to police that the FDA did not register most of the products she sold.

Tobinco Pharmaceuticals beats FDA in court

YEN.com.gh reported that Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited has been exonerated after being accused of importing fake medicines.

After a five-year legal battle, the company was exonerated in an Accra High Court ruling dated July 29, 2024.

Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited sued the FDA in 2019, accusing it of abusing its statutory powers and duties.

The FDA has announced its intention to appeal the ruling from its legal battle with Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Following years of legal dispute, an Accra High Court ruled in favour of Tobinco Pharma, awarding the company a GH¢93,905,760.79 judgement debt.

