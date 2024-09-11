Nana Akua Mensa-Bonsu, Managing Director of Primetime Limited, was named CIMG Marketing Woman of the Year 2023

The Managing Director of Primetime Limited, Nana Akua Mensa-Bonsu, has been named the CIMG Marketing Woman of the Year for 2023.

The award was presented to her at the 35th CIMG Awards ceremony on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

CIMG awards MD of Primetime Ltd, Nana Akua Mensa-Bonsu, the Marketing Woman of the Year, 2023. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Primetime Limited produces the famous National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), which has been held yearly for the past 31 years.

In a citation presented to Nana Akua Mensa-Bonsu, the award organisers stated that her leadership allowed her team to organise and deliver a stellar programme and said she deserved recognition.

“Your ability to lead your team to organise and deliver a programme that holds the nation Ghana in particular, and the world at large spellbound on an annual basis remains a puzzle to be resolved, and you, being able to haul all the media houses to cover and televise your programme deserves an applause.”

“Notably, the educational impact, scholarship opportunities, media reach, promotion of STEM and the recognitions you have gained, sets you and your team apart as an establishment worthy of benchmarking,” it added.

The CIMG also added that Primetime has recorded some growth as the leader in educational consultancy, hence the need to applaud the MD's role.

“With a consistency in market share growth, you are on record to have solidified your position as the leading entity in educational consultancy, gaining 80 per cent share, which was a 10 per cent jump from the previous year.”

Netizens congratulate Primetime MD for CIMG award

Several people who saw the post shared by @NSMQGhana celebrated with Nana Akua Mensa-Bonsu. YEN.com.gh has collated some of these comments.

@Bright541 said:

“@NSMQGhana you people still no reply the girl…😂😂😂”

@Ekowkwaresma wrote:

“Congrats to the MD of the show”

Albert Kissi said:

“In a country where telenovela and date rush ain't a problem but NSMQ is! Long live NSMQ! Long live Primetime Limited!!”

Judelove Anum wrote:

“Congratulations madam 👏... Higher heights”

Victor Owusu Ansah Duodu said:

“Proud of you madam”

Stephen Asamoah wrote:

“Congratulations Madam”

Ayivor Della said:

"Congratulations director, God bless you"

NSMQ wins CIMG award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that NSMQ was adjudged the CIMG TV Programme of the year.

This is the second time running that the NSMQ has won the award, having won this in 2022.

Several netizens congratulated the organisers of NSMQ for winning the award yet again.

