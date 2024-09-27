Mahama Dares NPP To Break The Eight: "The Eight Is Now With Me"

The National Democratic Congress presidential candidate has thrown a challenge at the New Patriotic Party to attempt to break the eight

John Dramani Mahama said the number eight is now with him, so Dr Bawumia should attempt to break the eight

He also blasted the NPP for failing to reduce fuel prices contrary to their 2016 presidential promise

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has dared the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to attempt to break the eight in the upcoming presidential election.

He said this at a campaign rally in the Ablekuma North constituency as part of his Greater Accra tour.

John Mahama says its eighth position on the presidential ballot is a direct dare to the NPP.

He noted that his 8th position on the 2024 presidential ballot is symbolic and marks an opportunity for the NDC to put up a strong fight against the NPP and their mantra to break the eight.

According to him, the number eight now rests with the NDC, so the NPP should try to break it if they dare.

“The eight is with me, let them come and break the eight and let me see,” he said.

Mahama slams government for high fuel prices

Mahama also criticised the ruling party for failing to lower fuel prices after promising to do so in the 2016 presidential election.

He noted that taxi and trotro drivers had demonstrated against him during his erstwhile government, citing high fuel prices at 14 cedis per gallon.

However, despite convincing the drivers that the NPP would reduce fuel prices, a gallon of fuel sells at 70 cedis per gallon.

“Where is the relief they promised?" Mahama asked.

NDC says ballot position God’s will

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) said it is satisfied with its position on the 2024 presidential election ballot.

The party secured the eighth position on the ballot, while its arch-rival, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), secured the first position.

Initially, there had been concerns about the party’s position on the ballot; however, in what seems to have been a U-turn, the party has stated that the number eight signifies a takeover.

The NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwettey, told the press on Friday, September 20, 2024, that the number symbolised the eight years of corruption and economic mismanagement under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

He said the number eight also signifies that it is time for the NDC to take over and undo the damage done in the past eight years.

He said the eighth position demonstrated God’s perfect will and foreshadowed the New Patriotic Party's imminent defeat in the upcoming December 7 elections.

Bawumia secures number one on ballot

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will be the first on the election ballot.

There will be 13 presidential candidates on the ballot paper for the 2024 general election on December 7.

The Electoral Commission earlier announced that it disqualified 11 presidential aspirants in the 2024 election.

