The sponsors of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill claimed the Supreme Court had unduly delayed the passage of the bill

Lead proponent Sam George said that given the intense debate about LGBTQ+ rights, it was in Ghana's best interest to resolve the matter

He said that the protest regarding the bill, set for October 8, 2024, is meant to pressure the Supreme Court into expediting their actions

The proponents of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-LGBTQI+ bill, said they are set to stage a demonstration against delays in court.

The bill’s sponsors stated they would embark on a peaceful march to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, to prompt the Supreme Court to expedite its action in the matter.

Proponents of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill say the bill has been unduly delayed in court.

Source: UGC

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, which criminalises all LGBTQI+ persons and activities in Ghana, has been stuck in court after two legal challenges were filed against it.

A Supreme Court decision on July 17, 2024, to postpone judgements on all other anti-LGBTQ+ cases until related legal issues are resolved has left sponsors agitated.

In an interview with Channel One TV, Samuel Nartey George, the lead proponent of the bill, urged the judiciary to act immediately.

He said the Supreme Court's failure to provide a clear timeline for hearing the case, per Reuters, was akin to it stalling the case for the President, who has exhibited reluctance to assent to the bill.

Sam George argued that, given the intense national debate about LGBTQI+ rights, it was in the country's best interest to resolve the matter swiftly.

The protest will commence at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra and terminate at the Supreme Court.

Various religious stakeholders, including the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council and the office of the National Chief Imam, are set to join the march.

The protesters hope that a petition to the Attorney General and the Chief Justice would pressure the court to set a hearing date and move the process forward.

Finance Ministry warns Akufo-Addo against assenting

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo not to sign the recently passed Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill into law.

The ministry said that if he did, Ghana would likely lose $3.8 billion in World Bank financing over the next five to six years.

According to the finance ministry's recent assessment, $600 million in budget support and $250 million for the Financial Stability Fund in 2024 would be lost.

"This will negatively impact Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves and exchange rate stability as these inflows are expected to shore the country’s reserve position," Ministry officials said.

Most Ghanaians support anti-gay bill's passage

YEN.com.gh reported that 59% of Ghanaians favour the Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill, according to a Global InfoAnalytics survey.

According to data, 37% of citizens indicated the President's non-assent would influence their voting decision.

The passage of the bill on February 28, 2024, left the fate of the LGBTQI+ community in the hands of Ghana's leader.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh