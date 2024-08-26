Nana Ama McBrown showcased her love for heavy-duty vehicles in a video of her operating an excavator

Reports have suggested that her daring attempt was part of her tour of a new set of heavy-duty equipment

Fans shared their admiration for the actress who continues to challenge herself and inspire other women

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown wowed many fans with her attempt to ride a heavy-duty Zoomlion crawler excavator.

The piece of equipment is used for digging trenches and holes, material handling, forestry work, and demolition.

The Onua Showtime host is known for her on-screen presence and her desire to inspire women nationwide by challenging stereotypes.

Nana Ama McBrown rides a Zoomlion crawler excavator. Photo source: Instagram/iamMcBrown

The actress, who recently turned 47, operated the excavator successfully with the help of a professional.

Many took the vehicle's branding as a sign that McBrown had embarked on a tour of Zoomlion's waste management facility.

Zoomlion is the company behind the excavator and is into the research, development, and manufacturing of high-tech equipment for the engineering and construction industries.

Nana Ama McBrown's moment with the heavy-duty vehicle was reportedly part of her rounds as a Hisense ambassador.

The movie star has been with the electronics company for over five years.

With nearly six million followers on social media, Nana Ama McBrown is a hotcake for most brands, including Hisense, seeking to leverage her notable influence.

Nana Ama McBrown's excavator work excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Nana Ama McBrown's daring attempt.

@Setor_ba said:

"So zoom lion get these heavy machines all wey wanna biggest gutters make choked basabasa like that"

@jimmydealive wrote:

"BossLady Nana Ama McBrown 💯✌️👌🇬🇭Ghana 3mu 3d3wu"

@starfame10 remarked:

"I really like mat yu learn how to operate this machine so bad …. "

@vawulenciaga07 noted:

"she turns the excavator like an ordinary person 😹"

@iamjoedam added:

"She should remind them that. Many of their workers are yet to be paid"

