Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi's, convoy was marred by an accident on October 2, 2024

A former Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party Communication Director, Dennis Kwakwa, was among the persons injured

All three occupants of the vehicle driven by Dennis Kwakwa were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

New Patriotic Party Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako’s convoy was rocked by a road crash on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

A former Ashanti Regional NPP Communication Director, Dennis Kwakwa, and two others are responding to treatment after the crash.

Chairman Wontumi is not among the casualties from the road crash. Source: Citi News

Source: Twitter

Citi News described the crash as near-fatal. It occurred while they were returning from a campaign tour in the Asante Akim South constituency.

George Opoku Amponsah, an aide to the Ashanti Regional Chairman, said the team attempted to overtake an articulated truck around the Bomfa junction, which led to the crash.

He added that all three occupants of the vehicle, driven by Dennis Kwakwa, were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital but have since been discharged.

Level 200 KNUST student passes after road crash

A Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology student died after a road accident on September 12, 2024.

The road crash occurred after the deceased was returning from his birthday celebration.

The deceased was set to begin his third year at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology as a Communication Design student.

Eight persons involved in fatal crash

Eight people travelling to Techiman died in a road accident at Poyentanga in the Upper West Region.

The driver of the Techiman-bound vehicle had attempted to dodge a pothole, leading to the accident.

There were 17 people in the bus that crashed, with the survivors reported to have sustained a variety of injuries.

GES Savannah Regional Director dies

YEN.com.gh reported the passing of the Ghana Education Service Savannah Regional Director, Mabel Judith Micah.

Micah was reportedly involved in a road crash between Suhum and Nsawam in the Eastern Region on February 6, 2024.

The Ghana Education Service confirmed the death in a statement online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh