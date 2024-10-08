The Ghana Police Service has invited all shortlisted applicants who applied to join the service to write an exam as part of their recruitment processes

All applicants have, therefore, been asked to check their emails and SMS messages for directives regarding the upcoming examination

The Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, and Ghana Immigration Service formally announced recruitment for 2021 applicants on October 12

The police say the examination will be conducted in all the 16 regional capitals of the country. Source: Graphic Online

The examination will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

The police in a statement on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, said the examination will be conducted in all the 16 regional capitals of the country.

The service released a video online giving updates on the recruitment and examination locations.

The Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, and Ghana Immigration Service announced new recruitment opportunities on August 7.

These recruitment opportunities are for individuals who applied to join these services in 2021.

The categories available during the process include General Duty Recruits and Graduate General Duties.

Applicants must be Ghanaian by birth, without a criminal record, and must not have been dismissed from any public service or other employment. They must also meet varying height requirements.

Plan to recruit 11,000 persons

There were earlier concerns about the government recruiting 11,000 persons into various security agencies.

The process reportedly started on Monday, July 8, 2024, and financial clearance has already been given.

The interior ministry reportedly ordered the Ghana Immigration Service to recruit 3,000 personnel. This reported process has been described as a scandal by Mahama Ayariga, the Bawku Central MP.

In the wake of the announcements, the minority in Parliament accused the government of partisan recruitment into the various security services.

Health ministry to recruit 15,200 nurses, midwives

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Ministry of Finance has issued financial clearance to recruit new nurses and midwives.

According to a statement from the Health Ministry, the recruitment processes for these crucial positions began on August 5, 2024.

The ministry also said qualified applicants are requested to formally apply via the Ministry of Health's online application portal.

Source: YEN.com.gh