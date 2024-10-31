The result of a DNA test conducted to determine if Ghanaian comic skit-maker Father Ankrah was the father of a child has been released

The result confirmed that Father Ankrah is not the biological father of the child; however, Oyerepa FM/TV has failed to broadcast the details of the DNA

Netizens who saw videos of Father Ankrah confronting staff at Oyerepa were not happy and called out the media house

Drama unfolded at the Oyerepa Studios on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, following an altercation between Ghanaian content creator Father Ankrah and some staff of the media house.

The renowned YouTuber had stormed the radio/TV station to request that the results of a DNA test conducted after a lady accused him of impregnating her be broadcast.

Fada Ankrah is worried after Oyerepa fails to broadcast his DNA test results.



However, the media house failed to deliver on his request, leading to a misunderstanding between the two parties.

Fada Ankrah's DNA test results released

On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, news broke out that the DNA test results of Father Ankrah and his alleged baby had been released.

According to the narration in online videos making rounds, the test results confirmed that Father Ankrah was not the child's biological father. However, Oyerepa FM/TV failed to broadcast the report for reasons best known to them.

A visibly angry Father Ankrah was confronting one of the station's staff, demanding answers to why the results had been withheld from the public.

He contended that his livelihood was at stake, given the humiliation caused by his supposed baby mama and needed the media house to rectify the matter.

Watch the video below:

Netizens blast Oyerepa after Fada Ankrah's test

Netizens were unhappy about the turnout of events. They criticised Oyerepa for giving the lady their platform without proper investigation, leading to Father Ankrah's humiliation.

@Tim_RMCF wrote:

"Oyerepa FM is ruining things. The time people will realize na e make late."

@jay_augustt wrote:

"No wonder I don’t rate these shows."

@Iam_SOAR wrote:

"Who gives these powers to do what they do??"

@Nanaezze wrote:

"He's got a point . His view was never sought after to determine whether what the lady said were all factual or not."

@Inkredible_B wrote:

"That radio/tv station along with the host, sponsors and production team should arrested and thrown into jail. That program is a nuisance to society. The host with her production team are abusing whatever right they got."

Ghanaian lady drags Father Ankrah to Oyerepa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady had dragged Father Ankrah to Oyerepa Afutuo.

She accused the comic skit maker of impregnating her and refusing to take responsibility for the child. However, the latest update indicates that the lady’s claim was unfounded.

Source: YEN.com.gh