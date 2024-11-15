Three persons linked to the controversial Aisha Huang case have been charged over illegal mining offences

The three suspects have all been charged with conspiracy to undertake mining operations without a license

They were reportedly arrested at their residence in Paraku Estates near Daaban in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region

Three persons linked to the Aisha Huang case have been charged with illegal mining offences.

The three persons were named as Li Wei Guo, Shi Mei Zhi, and Nana Kwame Opoku.

Adom News reported that they were all charged with conspiracy to undertake mining operations without a license.

The charges stem from investigations launched on September 14, 2022, following intelligence from the Ministry of National Security in Kumasi.

Subsequently, law enforcement officers arrested the accused at their residence in Paraku Estates near Daaban in Kumasi, Ashanti Region. Investigations into their activities ensued.

For other specific charges, Li Wei Guo was reportedly charged with false representation in obtaining a work permit.

Shi Mei Zhi and Opoku were also said to have been charged with false representation when obtaining residence permits.

Opoku was also reportedly charged with facilitating the participation of non-Ghanaians in illegal mining activities.

What happened to Aisha Huang?

In December 2023, Aisha Huang was jailed for four-and-a-half years after she was found guilty of mining without a license.

The court also fined her to the tune of GH¢ 48,000. She has consistently denied claims she and her firm are involved in illegal mining are false.

Apart from illegally mining gold and other precious minerals in Ghana's minerals-rich Ashanti Region and other parts of the country, she was accused of facilitating people who are engaged in illegal mining with tools and other resources.

Aisha Huang confesses she entered Ghana illegally

YEN.com.gh reported that Aisha Huang confessed in court that she entered Ghana illegally after many months of denial.

The Chinese woman told the court that she stood by her position that she did not mine illegally, as held by prosecutors.

The court has since convicted Aisha Huang for admitting that she entered Ghana illegally but has deferred sentencing.

