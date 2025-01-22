President John Mahama has officially sworn in six ministerial nominees following their parliamentary approval

The six sworn in include Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as Minister for Finance, Dr Dominic Ayine as Attorney General and John Jinapor as Minister for Energy and Green Transition

Mahama released his final batch of ministerial nominations on January 21 for vetting and approval

President John Mahama has officially sworn in six ministerial nominees following their parliamentary approval on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Jubilee House, marked the commencement of their roles in key government positions.

The appointees sworn in are:

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as Minister for Finance

Dr Dominic Ayine as Attorney General

John Jinapor as Minister for Energy and Green Transition

Haruna Iddrisu as Minister for Education

Eric Opoku as Minister for Food and Agriculture

Kwame Agbodza as Minister for Roads and Highways

During the ceremony, President Mahama expressed confidence in their ability to deliver on their mandates, emphasising the importance of their portfolios to Ghana’s national development.

“The roles you are assuming are critical to the progress of our nation. I have every confidence that your expertise and dedication will drive the transformative agenda we have promised Ghanaians."

About the sworn-in ministers

Cassiel Ato Forson

Forson is an economist, chartered accountant, and tax practitioner with extensive experience in public finance, macroeconomics, fiscal policy, and business management.

He is a five-term lawmaker and holds a PhD in Finance from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and Master of Science degrees in Taxation and Economics from the University of Oxford and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, respectively.

He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from London South Bank University.

John Abdulai Jinapor

Jinapor has expertise in energy economics and finance. He holds a Master of Arts Degree (MA) in Economic Policy Management, an MBA in Marketing and a Master of Science (MSc) in Development Finance from the University of Ghana.

He also holds a Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Energy Economics from GIMPA and a Postgraduate Diploma in Finance and Financial Law from the University of London.

Dominic Ayine

Ayine is a lawyer with thirty years of experience. He previously served as Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice and is the founding partner of Ayini & Partners Law Offices.

He holds a Ph.D in law from Stanford University, a Master of Laws (LLM) from the University of Michigan Law School, and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Ghana. He has also lectured at the University of Ghana Law School for many years.

Haruna Iddrisu

Iddrisu is a politician, lawyer, business magnate, and leader with extensive experience in Ghana's Parliament. He has held roles ranging from Deputy Ranking Member to Majority and Minority Leader in various parliaments under the Fourth Republic. He has also served as Minister for Employment and Labour Relations and Minister for Communications.

Eric Opoku

Opoku is a seasoned politician with law, agriculture, and leadership expertise. With over 12 years of parliamentary experience, he has risen from the back benches to become the Ranking Member on the Food, Agriculture, and Cocoa Affairs Committee.

Kwame Agbodza

Agbodza is a Ghanaian architect and politician with extensive experience in architectural design and project management. Since 2013, he has been the Member of Parliament for Adaklu, rising through parliamentary ranks as Deputy Ranking Member, Ranking Member, Minority Chief Whip, and now Majority Chief Whip of the 9th Parliament.

Mahama releases final batch of ministers

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama released his final batch of ministerial nominations on January 21. A number of ministers are still undergoing vetting.

Among others, Samuel Nartey George, the MP for Ningo-Prampram, was nominated to head the Ministry of Communications, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MP for North Tongu, was nominated as the Minister-Designate for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Edward Omane Boamah was nominated as the Minister-designate for the Ministry of Defence.

Mahama has made 42 ministerial nominations. The president also introduced three new responsibilities by nominating three ministers for Special Initiatives, Government Communications, and Climate Change and Sustainability.

