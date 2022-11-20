An accident involving a Daf truck and five other vehicles left one person dead on Saturday, November 19

The accident, which happened at Bogoso in the Western Region of Ghana, also left four others injured

A driver of one of the vehicles involved in the accident recounted that the braking system of the Daf truck failed, causing the accident

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

At least one person has been confirmed dead and four others injured in an accident involving a Daf truck and five other vehicles at Bogoso in the Western Region.

The accident happened when the driver of the Daf truck carrying logs from the Prestea end of the road lost control while negotiating a curve upon reaching Bogoso.

The logs fell on the five others cars, causing severe damage to the vehicles on November 19, 2022.

Photos of Bogoso Accident. Credit: @Starr1035Fm.

Source: Twitter

MTTD and the Ghana National Fire Service rescue victims

Images online show personnel of the MTTD on the grounds to bring the situation under control. The Ghana National Fire Service was at the scene to help rescue the victims who were believed to be trapped in the accident vehicles, Joy News reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Augustus Osei, driver of one of the vehicles involved in the accident recalled that the braking system of the Daf truck failed, causing the accident.

A driver's chilling account

He recounted that he was coming from Boadie to Bogoso and had bypassed the roundabout.

''The Daf truck had already climbed the hill but suddenly all we could see was the truck reversing by itself so I shouted for all my passengers to exit the vehicle.

''Three of us in the vehicle managed to exit but one person could not exit so he died,'' he said.

See the images below:

14 People Feared Dead In Accident After Colliding Vehicle Catches Fire in Western Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that 14 passengers are feared dead in the Western Region town of Asemasa on Tuesday, with one vehicle catching fire after a head-on collision.

According to Western Region-based Connect FM, two vehicles, a truck and a commercial vehicle caught fire shortly after the head-on collision.

The report said police and personnel of the fire service were at the scene to rescue any surviving passengers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh