President John Mahama has ordered an investigation into the clash between illegal miners and soldiers protecting AngloGold Ashanti Mines

At least seven persons were killed after the clash on the evening of Saturday, January 18, 2024

The government also asked the management of Anglo-Gold Ashanti to bear the medical expenses of the wounded

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

President John Mahama has ordered a probe into the clash between illegal miners and soldiers protecting AngloGold Ashanti Mines that left at least seven dead.

The government also expressed regret over the loss of life in the January 18 incident.

President John Mahama orders probe into Obuasi violence. Source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

In a statement, the president called for anyone found to have acted unlawfully during the incident to be held accountable.

“In response to the unfortunate incident, President John Dramani Mahama has ordered an immediate investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the clashes and ensure that any individuals found to have acted unlawfully are brought to justice.”

The government also asked the management of Anglo-Gold Ashanti to bear the medical expenses of the wounded and to facilitate the burial arrangements for those who have lost their lives.

The security agencies have also been directed to restore peace in the area and implement measures to prevent similar occurrences.

There have been varying reports about the fatalities, which have ranged from seven to nine.

The Ghana Armed Forces said seven had been killed, the presidency noted eight, while a rep of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners told Reuters that nine people had been killed and fourteen severely injured in the incident.

The army said about 60 illegal miners carrying locally manufactured rifles and other weapons breached the mine's security fence at around 11:00 pm and fired on a military patrol deployed there, leading to a shootout. The army insisted that it acted in self-defense.

AngloGold Ashanti Ghana has since said calm has returned to its site and assured that it was working with authorities to address the situation and prevent future occurrences.

"Our primary concern is the safety and health of all our employees and those in our community who have been directly impacted by this incident.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh