The other fatalities are still in the morgue for autopsy and also to assist in investigations into the incident

At least seven of the illegal miners were reported to have been killed after the violent clash on the evening of Saturday, January 18

Six of the victims of the January 18 clash between some suspected illegal miners and the military at Obuasi have been buried.

Six out of the at least seven people who lost their lives during the clash at an abandoned concession belonging to AngloGold Ashanti were released to their families for burial according to Islamic rites.

Fatalities from the clash in Obuasi at a mining site belonging to AngloGold laid to rest

Source: Getty Images

Graphic Online reported that the other fatalities are still in the morgue for autopsy and also to assist in investigations.

Videos showed an emotional scene as members of the community joined the bereaved family at the Obuasi Government Hospital for Islamic prayers before the burial. The Obuasi Chief Imam led the prayers.

There have been varying reports about the number of fatalities, which has ranged from seven to nine depending on the publication and source.

The Ghana Armed Forces said seven persons had been killed, the presidency noted eight, while the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners told Reuters that nine people had been killed.

There was a similar attack on a Newmont mining site at Ntotroso in the Ahafo Region on January 8.

The Ghana Police Service said the attackers allegedly tried to steal gold from the site.

Ghana army's account of Obuasi clash

The Ghana Armed Forces said about 60 illegal miners carrying locally manufactured rifles and other weapons breached the mine's security fence at around 11:00 pm and fired on a military patrol deployed there, leading to a shootout.

It noted in a statement that the attackers were armed with guns, knives, axes, machetes, and heavy-duty industrial bolt cutters.

The army insisted that its soldiers acted in self-defence when they fired on the illegal miners.

Mahama orders probe into Obuasi clash

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama ordered a probe into the clash between illegal miners and soldiers protecting AngloGold Ashanti Mines that left at least seven dead.

The government also expressed regret over the loss of life in the January 18 incident.

The president called for anyone found to have acted unlawfully during the incident to be held accountable.

The government also asked the management of Anglo-Gold Ashanti to bear the medical expenses of the wounded and to facilitate the burial arrangements for those who have lost their lives.

The security agencies have also been directed to restore peace in the area and implement measures to prevent similar occurrences.

