President John Mahama is set to commence a nationwide Thank You Tour, beginning with a visit to the Volta Region on Friday, January 24, 2025.

The tour is for him to express his appreciation to Ghanaians for their overwhelming support during the 2024 elections.

A statement from the presidency noted that the visit would involve a grand durbar, bringing together chiefs, queen mothers, opinion leaders, religious leaders, labour union representatives, and key figures from the informal sector.

"This event is expected to strengthen the bond between the President and citizens while celebrating their vital contributions to Ghana’s progress."

"We look forward to a vibrant and successful event in the Volta Region as we recognise and honour our fellow citizens’ invaluable support and trust.”

As promised, President Mahama’s administration has already announced his full cabinet within 14 days of being sworn in.

After his election win, Mahama contended that Ghana had been left in an abyss created by outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo's governance.

His party outlined a 25-point plan with Mahama’s priorities for his first 120 days in power in a bid to start the reset he campaigned on.

Among other things, Mahama has committed to forming the leanest government in Ghana’s recent history within the first 90 days of his administration to cut costs.

Mahama also pledged to hold a National Economic Dialogue and scrap several taxes, including the E-levy and the COVID levy, within the first 90 days of his administration.

