President John Mahama has said he will not appoint deputy ministers for certain ministries.

This will be in accordance with his commitment to maintaining a cabinet of 60 ministers, which he pledged during his election campaign.

Mahama reiterated this commitment during his address at the swearing-in ceremony of his first six ministers on Wednesday, 22 January 2025.

“As the ministers are approved by Parliament and sworn in, I will proceed to appoint deputy ministers for some ministries, ensuring the total number of ministers remains at 60, as I promised the people of Ghana."

Mahama also affirmed that this commitment would make his government the leanest and, hopefully, the most efficient.

The ceremony also marked the official commencement of duties for the first set of ministers, including Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as Finance Minister, Dr Dominic Ayine as Attorney General and Minister of Justice, John Jinapor as Minister for Energy, Governs Kwame Agbodza as Minister for Roads and Highways, Eric Opoku as Minister for Food and Agriculture, and Haruna Iddrisu as Minister for Education.

Mahama releases final batch of ministers nominees

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama released his final batch of ministerial nominations on January 21. A number of ministers are still undergoing vetting.

Among others, Samuel Nartey George, the MP for Ningo-Prampram, was nominated to head the Ministry of Communications, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MP for North Tongu, was nominated as the Minister-Designate for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Edward Omane Boamah was nominated as the Minister-designate for the Ministry of Defence.

Mahama has made 42 ministerial nominations in all. The president also introduced three new responsibilities by nominating three ministers for Special Initiatives, Government Communications, and Climate Change and Sustainability.

