Kennedy Agyapong, in a video that went viral on TikTok, showed a group of vibrant young men around a huge factory

In the video, the businessman and politician could be seen enthusiastically explaining things to the young men as he toured the beautiful facility with them

Many Ghanaians who saw the video were excited and proud of Kennedy Agyapong, saying that they loved how he invested his money in industry

Popular Ghanaian businessman and politician Kennedy Agyapong, in a video that has gone viral on TikTok, toured a large factory with a group of young men.

In the footage, he enthusiastically explained the operations of the facility to the young men, which left many Ghanaians impressed and proud.

Kennedy Agyapong is a well-known member of the New Patriotic Party and served as the Member of Parliament for Assin Central for several years. In 2024, he announced he would not run for re-election, choosing to focus on his business ventures.

He is the owner of multiple businesses, including the Hollywood Shopping Centre, Supercare Group of Companies, and Assin Farms.

In 2021, Kennedy disclosed that he was building one of the largest cold storage facilities in Africa, with a capacity of 31,000 tonnes. The facility is set to surpass a similar one in Angola, which holds 30,000 tonnes.

Kennedy Agyapong’s net worth has been estimated between $120 million and $400 million, generated from his political career, farming, and business investments.

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the viral video said they believed Kennedy Agyapong was setting a good example by using his resources to create opportunities that the youth could profit from.

Kennedy Agyapong excites Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Mcdonald said:

"He promised the people of volta region a factory during the primaries and he should not forget that please."

Joseph Owusu wrote:

"Ghanaian people always vote for people who didn't have company to employ them as president."

OTK MUSIC said:

"More Grace from above to serve God and Country. GHANA FIRST."

Tanko reacted:

"Much love and respect may Almighty God be always with you Mr Kennedy."

Aleksandreg Kobby Jn wrote:

"Woooow..... I wish this man will stop politics and do his big time business paaaa....... God bless him."

Zel_Tei commented:

"May the good Lord keep protecting you for the future ones."

Oheneba1088 said:

"Ghana has to be given to this man to govern."

George Johnson wrote:

"We thank the almighty God for he's life in Jesus's name."

bossybosstravels said:

"Most rich dudes in Ghana spends their monies on cars and houses but Ken spend his building factories to employ the youth. God bless him."

Kennedy Agyapong's sister dances

Kennedy Agyapong has an older sister who is also very wealthy, and she popped up online in a recent video.

The beautiful lady, in a report by YEN.com.gh, showed off her dance moves at an event where Kennedy was present.

Betty, who often shied away from the spotlight, excited social media users who had not seen her in years.

