The Sales and Marketing Manager of DPS Industries Limited has been dragged to the Dansoman Circuit Court for allegedly investing the company’s GH¢491,000 in online sports betting.

According to court documents, Graphic Online reported that the suspect, Depak Sonar, has been accused of appropriating GH¢681,000 from the company.

He said to have used the GH¢491,000 on betting while using the remaining GH¢190,000 to settle personal debts. Sonar pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing and was granted GH¢700,000 bail.

The court has also ordered Sonar to deposit his passport at the court’s registry and report to the police once every two weeks.

The case has been adjourned to April 23, 2025, awaiting the advice of the Attorney-General.

Background to the case

On January 10, 2025, the prosecution said the company invited Sonar to render accounts of some products that he supplied to some customers.

According to the prosecution, in the course of the auditing, the company detected the allegedly misappropriated funds to the tune of GH¢681,000.

On January 11, 2025, the issue was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the accused person.

During investigations, the prosecution said the accused person admitted the offence in his caution statement and pleaded to be given some time to refund the amount involved.

Accountant jailed for stealing from police church

In a similar case, an accountant who stole GH¢40,433.50 from the Ghana Police Church was sentenced to two years in jail.

GNA reported that the convict, Edward Unicorn, was charged with stealing and pleaded guilty at an Adenta Circuit Court.

He was directed to pay back GH¢5,000 and GH¢2,775 retrieved from him and given back to the Ghana Police Church.

Unicorn oversaw the management of the church's mobile money accounts and payroll and had access to the offertory.

The prosecution, in that case, said Unicorn left work with the church's Mobile Money phone. It also noted that he spent some of the money on a friend and some sexworkers in Osu.

He pretended to have a mental condition when caught and was taken for medical care, where he was treated and discharged.

Betting addict speaks out

YEN.com.gh reported on the video of a young man talking about his addiction to betting also went gone viral on social media.

The man said his betting habit had negatively impacted his finances and his relationship with his family members.

Many people who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the young man's concerns. He admitted that he desired to stop betting but faced difficulty in letting go.

